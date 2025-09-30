

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's foreign trade surplus increased in August from a year ago, as imports fell faster than exports, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



The trade surplus rose to EUR 557 million in August from EUR 294 million in the corresponding month last year. In July, the trade balance showed a surplus of EUR 452 million.



Exports declined 5.3 percent annually in August, while imports plunged by 8.0 percent.



The export volume of machinery and transport equipment decreased by 4.4 percent, and its import volume by 3.2 percent, the agency said.



According to calendar-adjusted data, the volume of exports increased 0.1 percent and that of imports by 0.3 percent.



