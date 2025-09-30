Globant Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Accelerate Clients' AI Adoption Globally

The strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) provides support for global expansion and the development of industry-specific solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company that helps organizations thrive in a digital and AI-powered future, today announced that it has entered into a multi-year strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS). The agreement extends upon more than a decade of collaboration between Globant and AWS and will enable the companies to provide clients around the world with enhanced support for cloud migrations, generative AI adoption, industry-specific solutions, and more.

Through this expanded collaboration, Globant will leverage AWS services to support organizations across multiple industries in their digital transformation initiatives. With a focus on sectors including Media and Entertainment, Gaming, Sports (MEGS), Banking and Financial Services (BFSI), Travel and Hospitality, and Automotive, the SCA will help businesses modernize their operations, enhance customer experiences, and harness Generative AI capabilities. The company's global presence across the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific, combined with its industry-specific expertise, enables Globant to deliver AWS based cloud computing solutions at scale, helping organizations maintain their competitive edge in an increasingly digital landscape.

"This milestone agreement builds upon our decade-long relationship with AWS, marking a new chapter in our cloud innovation and AI adoption strategy", said Diego Maldonado, Executive VP of Enterprise Studios at Globant. "By integrating AWS Generative AI services into our Globant Enterprise AI solutions and combining our digital transformation expertise with the advanced technological capabilities of AWS, we're uniquely positioned to help organizations build more intelligent and agile businesses. This relationship represents more than collaboration - it's about empowering organizations to shape the future of their industries."

The longstanding collaboration between Globant and AWS, which began in 2011, has enabled delivery of advanced cloud solutions across various industries worldwide, like FSI, MEGS, among others and with notable customers like Formula 1. Speaking about the impact on Formula 1 specifically, Chris Roberts, Director of IT at Formula 1, noted:

"Globant brings unique strengths to Formula 1 by leveraging AWS infrastructure and AI capabilities. By combining Globant's systems integration and real-time engineering with AWS cloud and AI capabilities, we're able to redefine track-side operations, from advanced pit-wall systems to next-gen fan experiences worldwide. We're thrilled about what lies ahead as we continue pushing the boundaries of innovation in Formula 1."

"This strategic collaboration with Globant enhances our ability to deliver tailored solutions that address the unique challenges of different industries, from modernizing operations to accelerating AI-powered transformation," said Christopher Sullivan, Vice President, Americas Channels and Alliances at Amazon Web Services. "From powering Formula 1's real-time analytics to enabling financial institutions to reimagine customer experiences, this strategic agreement amplifies our joint ability to deliver industry-specific solutions at global scale. Together, we're not just helping organizations migrate to the cloud-we're equipping them with the tools to reinvent their businesses, accelerate AI adoption, and create meaningful value in an increasingly digital world."

The collaboration between Globant and AWS was strengthened by the launch of Globant's AWS Studio in August 2023, which serves as a dedicated center of excellence and expertise in AWS solutions. In April 2024, Globant reached AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status, a recognition of its success in assisting clients with designing, migrating, and managing workloads on AWS. Additionally, in February 2025, Globant achieved the AWS Level 1 Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) Competency and the Media and Entertainment Competency, highlighting its differentiation as an MSSP and AWS Partner with essential 24/7 managed cloud security skillsets. Furthermore, with the rising importance of cybersecurity amid growing cyber threats, Globant's recent AWS Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) Competency provides clients with 24/7 advanced monitoring and protection, allowing them to innovate confidently while minimizing risks and complying with stringent security standards.

Throughout their relationship, Globant has consistently expanded its AWS competencies - offering services related to migration, security, DevOps, data and analytics, and more - to empower businesses to harness the full potential of AWS.

This initiative also aligns with Globant's broader strategy to transform traditional IT services through AI-driven models like AI Pods-its new subscription-based offering for AI-powered engineering-designed to deliver greater speed, flexibility, and cost efficiency.

