Red Sea Global Partners with Adobe and Globant to Deliver Unforgettable Digital Experiences for Guests at Every Step of their Journey

Adobe's AI technology will support Red Sea Global's vision to deliver personalised experiences on VisitRedSea.com to attract visitors to Saudi Arabia's new destination

Powered by Adobe Experience Manager , visitors will receive personalised communications based on their interests and past interactions from trip planning to resort arrival and beyond

Adobe's technology will be implemented by Red Sea Global's technology partner Globant and is central to the delivery of the Connected Visitor Experiences

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Adobe and Red Sea Global (RSG), the developer behind regenerative tourism destinations The Red Sea and AMAALA in Saudi Arabia, have announced a partnership that will see Adobe for Business products form the digital foundation for delivering personalised experiences for visitors to VisitRedSea.com. RSG's technology partner Globant, responsible for the delivery of the technology-powered Connected Visitor Experience, will lead the implementation.

The Red Sea is one of the newest travel destinations in the world, welcoming its first guests in 2023. With the need to appeal to a new audience of travellers, Red Sea Global recognised the importance of showcasing the region's unique beauty and the incredible experiences on offer as people begin researching their next holiday.

"When visitors come to The Red Sea they are captivated by the landscapes and resorts, and we needed the digital experience on VisitRedSea.com to have the same breathtaking effect," said Sultan Moraished, Group Head of Technology and Corporate Excellence at Red Sea Global. "The incredible content and personalisation capabilities in Adobe Experience Cloud leave a lasting impression at every step of the journey, from researching and booking, to arriving at their resort and throughout their time at The Red Sea."

The Red Sea Global team built the Visit Red Sea digital properties on Adobe Experience Manager ensuring visitors and prospective guests receive a personalised digital experience, bringing the destinations and luxury resorts across The Red Sea's islands and beaches to life through AI-powered dynamic content on web and mobile.

"With Adobe, prospective visitors are immediately met with stunning visuals and a personalised experience that captures the unique beauty of the destination from the moment they visit VisitRedSea.com" said Luc Dammann, President of EMEA at Adobe. "Red Sea Global's vision, combined with the power of Adobe's AI technology, sets a new standard for digital experiences in the travel industry, where every interaction counts."

By combining Adobe's AI and real-time decisioning capabilities with Globant's end-to-end architecture, integration and journey orchestration, Red Sea Global are able to unify content, data and AI to serve context-aware experiences at every step - from initial destination research through to planning itineraries, booking and the on-site experience.

With the Connected Visitor Experience, our focus is to help Red Sea Global generate tangible value while delivering world-class experiences," said Federico Pienovi, CEO of New Markets at Globant. "By unifying data, AI, and IoT around the traveler, and combining Adobe's advanced suite of tools with Globant's expertise in AI and cross-industry innovation, we are building an ecosystem that works seamlessly end-to-end. This foundation enables RSG to scale, personalize responsibly, and set a new benchmark for luxury travel worldwide.

Adobe Experience Manager's robust decisioning engine, seamless integration with Adobe Target and built-in analytics features, are essential to delivering the high degree of personalisation that means every visitor to VisitRedSea.com receives content and communications that match their individual preferences, both on-site and across its digital channels, while also driving conversions to the resorts booking sites.

About Adobe

Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com .

About Red Sea Global

Red Sea Global (RSG) is a vertically integrated real estate developer with a diverse portfolio across tourism, residential, experiences, infrastructure, transport, healthcare, and services. This includes the luxury regenerative tourism destinations The Red Sea, which began welcoming guests in 2023, and AMAALA, which remains on track to welcome first guests in 2025.

A third destination, Thuwal Private Retreat, opened in 2024. RSG has also been entrusted with refurbishment works at Al Wajh Airport, focused on upgrading the existing terminal and infrastructure, and building a new international terminal.

RSG is a PIF company and a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia's ambition to diversify its economy. Across its growing portfolio of destinations, subsidiaries, and businesses, RSG seeks to lead the world towards a more sustainable future, showing how responsible development can uplift communities, drive economies, and enhance the environment.

www.redseaglobal.com

About Globant

At Globant, we create the digitally-native products that people love. We bridge the gap between businesses and consumers through technology and creativity, leveraging our expertise in AI. We dare to digitally transform organizations and strive to delight their customers.

We have more than 30,000 employees and are present in more than 35 countries across 5 continents, working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts, and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in AI Services (2023) and a Worldwide Leader in Media Consultation, Integration, and Business Operations Cloud Service Providers (2024) by IDC MarketScape report.

We are the fastest-growing IT brand and the 5th strongest IT brand globally (2024), according to Brand Finance.

We were featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.

We are active members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

For more information, visit www.globant.com.

