Dienstag, 30.09.2025
WKN: A3CWA4 | ISIN: GB00BMCLYF79 | Ticker-Symbol: 88Q
Xetra
26.09.25 | 15:45
8,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
4BASEBIO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
4BASEBIO PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,9509,65017:42
PR Newswire
30.09.2025 17:24 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

4basebio Plc - Director Dealing

4basebio Plc - Director Dealing

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 30

30 September 2025

4basebio PLC

("4basebio" or the "Company")

Director Dealing

Cambridge, UK, 30 September 2025 - 4basebio PLC (AIM: 4BB), an innovation-led provider of novel synthetic DNA products and a non-viral, thermostable nucleic acid delivery platform, announces that it was informed by Dr. Heikki Lanckriet, CEO of the Company, that on 29 September 2025 he made the following purchase in ordinary shares in the capital of the Company through the market.

Further details are set out in the Notification of Dealing Form below.

Director / PCANumber of Ordinary Shares AcquiredPurchase Price (Aggregated) (p)Shareholding Following AcquisitionShareholding Following Acquisition as a Percentage of Issued Share Capital
Heikki Lanckriet2,0007491,119,6887.21%

The 2,000 additional shares purchased represent approximately 0.01 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital. The issued share capital of the Company comprises 15,538,518 ordinary shares.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 as amended by regulation 11 of the market abuse (amendment) (EU Exit) regulations 2019/310.

For further enquiries, please contact:

4basebio PLC

Dr. Heikki Lanckriet, CEO

+44 (0) 1223 967 943

Nominated Adviser

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

Jo Turner / Sandy Jamieson / Ed Downes

+44 (0) 20 7213 0880

Joint Broker

RBC Capital Markets

Kathryn Deegan / Matthew Coakes

+44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Joint Broker

Cavendish Capital Markets Limited

Geoff Nash / Nigel Birks

+44 (0) 20 7220 0500

Notes to Editors

About 4basebio

4basebio (AIM: 4BB) is an innovation driven life biotechnology company focused on accelerating the development of advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs) through its high-performance synthetic DNA products and non-viral, cell targeting nucleic acid delivery platform. The Company's objective is to become a market leader in the manufacture and supply of high-quality synthetic DNA products for research, therapeutic and pharmacological use as well as development of target specific non-viral vectors for the efficient delivery of payloads in patients.

Forward-looking statements

This announcement may contain certain statements about the future outlook for 4basebio. Although the directors believe their expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, any statements about future outlook may be influenced by factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the persons discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name

Heikki Lanckriet

2Reason for the notification
a)Position/StatusChief Executive Officer
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name4basebio plc
b)LEI213800E2DX9EAIUNCB30
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financialinstrument, type ofinstrumentIdentification codeOrdinary Shares

ISIN: GB00BMCLYF79
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of ordinary shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
DatePrice(s) Volume(s)
29/09/2025750p1,000
29/09/2025748p1,000
d)Aggregated information- Aggregated volume- Aggregated Price2,000749p
e)Date of transaction29 September 2025
f)Place of transactionLondon Stock Exchange

