4basebio Plc - Director Dealing

11 February 2026
4basebio PLC
("4basebio" or the "Company")
Director Dealings
Cambridge, UK, 11 February 2026- 4basebio PLC (AIM: 4BB), an innovation driven biotechnology company enabling and accelerating development of advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs) through its high performant GMP-grade synthetic DNA products, announces that on 10 February 2026 it was informed that certain Non-executive Directors of the Company made the following purchases in ordinary shares in the capital of the Company through the market.
Further details are set out in the Notification of Dealing Form below.
Director / PCA
Number of Ordinary Shares Acquired
Purchase Price (Aggregated) (p)
Shareholding Following Acquisition
Shareholding Following Acquisition as a Percentage of Issued Share Capital
Dr. Heikki Lanckriet
3,000
575.82
1,122,688
7.23%
Mr Hansjörg Plaggemars*
1,000
585.00
7,667†
0.05%†
* Purchase was made by Mr Plaggemars, on behalf of his wife.
† Aggregate shareholding of Mr Plaggemars and persons closely associated with him.
The 3,000 and 1,000 additional shares purchased represent approximately 0.02 per cent. and 0.01 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital, respectively.
The issued share capital of the Company comprises 15,538,518 ordinary shares.
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 as amended by regulation 11 of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019/310.
Notes to Editors
About 4basebio
4basebio (AIM: 4BB) is an innovation driven life biotechnology company focused on accelerating the development of advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs) through its high-performance synthetic DNA products and non-viral, cell targeting nucleic acid delivery platform. The Company's objective is to become a market leader in the manufacture and supply of high-quality synthetic DNA products for research, therapeutic and pharmacological use as well as development of target specific non-viral vectors for the efficient delivery of payloads in patients.
Forward-looking statements
This announcement may contain certain statements about the future outlook for 4basebio. Although the directors believe their expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, any statements about future outlook may be influenced by factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the persons discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
1) Dr. Heikki Lanckriet
2) Mr Hansjörg Plaggemars
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/Status
1) Non-executive Director
2) Non-executive Director
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
4basebio plc
b)
LEI
213800E2DX9EAIUNCB30
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
instrument, type of
instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares
ISIN: GB00BMCLYF79
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of ordinary shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Aggregated Price
1) 3,000
2) 1,000
1) 575.82p
2) 585.00p
e)
Date of transaction
10 February 2026
f)
Place of transaction
London Stock Exchange