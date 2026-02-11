4basebio Plc - Director Dealing

Cambridge, UK, 11 February 2026- 4basebio PLC (AIM: 4BB), an innovation driven biotechnology company enabling and accelerating development of advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs) through its high performant GMP-grade synthetic DNA products, announces that on 10 February 2026 it was informed that certain Non-executive Directors of the Company made the following purchases in ordinary shares in the capital of the Company through the market.

Director / PCA Number of Ordinary Shares Acquired Purchase Price (Aggregated) (p) Shareholding Following Acquisition Shareholding Following Acquisition as a Percentage of Issued Share Capital Dr. Heikki Lanckriet 3,000 575.82 1,122,688 7.23% Mr Hansjörg Plaggemars* 1,000 585.00 7,667† 0.05%† * Purchase was made by Mr Plaggemars, on behalf of his wife. † Aggregate shareholding of Mr Plaggemars and persons closely associated with him.

The 3,000 and 1,000 additional shares purchased represent approximately 0.02 per cent. and 0.01 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital, respectively.

The issued share capital of the Company comprises 15,538,518 ordinary shares.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 as amended by regulation 11 of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019/310.

About 4basebio

4basebio (AIM: 4BB) is an innovation driven life biotechnology company focused on accelerating the development of advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs) through its high-performance synthetic DNA products and non-viral, cell targeting nucleic acid delivery platform. The Company's objective is to become a market leader in the manufacture and supply of high-quality synthetic DNA products for research, therapeutic and pharmacological use as well as development of target specific non-viral vectors for the efficient delivery of payloads in patients.

