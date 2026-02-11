Anzeige
WKN: A3CWA4 | ISIN: GB00BMCLYF79 | Ticker-Symbol: 88Q
Stuttgart
11.02.26 | 17:46
6,700 Euro
+8,06 % +0,500
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
4BASEBIO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
4BASEBIO PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,7006,90018:06
PR Newswire
11.02.2026 17:00 Uhr
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

4basebio Plc - Director Dealing

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 11

11 February 2026

4basebio PLC

("4basebio" or the "Company")

Director Dealings

Cambridge, UK, 11 February 2026- 4basebio PLC (AIM: 4BB), an innovation driven biotechnology company enabling and accelerating development of advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs) through its high performant GMP-grade synthetic DNA products, announces that on 10 February 2026 it was informed that certain Non-executive Directors of the Company made the following purchases in ordinary shares in the capital of the Company through the market.

Further details are set out in the Notification of Dealing Form below.

Director / PCA

Number of Ordinary Shares Acquired

Purchase Price (Aggregated) (p)

Shareholding Following Acquisition

Shareholding Following Acquisition as a Percentage of Issued Share Capital

Dr. Heikki Lanckriet

3,000

575.82

1,122,688

7.23%

Mr Hansjörg Plaggemars*

1,000

585.00

7,667†

0.05%†

* Purchase was made by Mr Plaggemars, on behalf of his wife.

† Aggregate shareholding of Mr Plaggemars and persons closely associated with him.

The 3,000 and 1,000 additional shares purchased represent approximately 0.02 per cent. and 0.01 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital, respectively.

The issued share capital of the Company comprises 15,538,518 ordinary shares.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 as amended by regulation 11 of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019/310.

For further enquiries, please contact:

4basebio PLC

+44 (0)12 2396 7943

Dr Amy Walker, CEO

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser)

+44 (0)20 7213 0880

Jo Turner / Sandy Jamieson / Ed Downes

Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker)

+44 (0)20 7220 0500

Geoff Nash / Nigel Birks

RBC Capital Markets (Joint Broker)

+44 (0)20 7653 4000

Kathryn Deegan / Matthew Coakes

ICR Healthcare (Media and Investor Relations)

Mary-Jane Elliott / Jessica Hodgson

+44 (0)203 707 5700

Notes to Editors

About 4basebio

4basebio (AIM: 4BB) is an innovation driven life biotechnology company focused on accelerating the development of advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs) through its high-performance synthetic DNA products and non-viral, cell targeting nucleic acid delivery platform. The Company's objective is to become a market leader in the manufacture and supply of high-quality synthetic DNA products for research, therapeutic and pharmacological use as well as development of target specific non-viral vectors for the efficient delivery of payloads in patients.

Forward-looking statements

This announcement may contain certain statements about the future outlook for 4basebio. Although the directors believe their expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, any statements about future outlook may be influenced by factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the persons discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

1) Dr. Heikki Lanckriet

2) Mr Hansjörg Plaggemars

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status

1) Non-executive Director

2) Non-executive Director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

4basebio plc

b)

LEI

213800E2DX9EAIUNCB30

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, type of

instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares

ISIN: GB00BMCLYF79

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of ordinary shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1)

575.82p

3,000

2)

585.00p

1,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Aggregated Price

1) 3,000

2) 1,000

1) 575.82p

2) 585.00p

e)

Date of transaction

10 February 2026

f)

Place of transaction

London Stock Exchange


© 2026 PR Newswire
