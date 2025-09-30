KR1 Plc - Interim Report for the Half Year Ended 30 June 2025

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 30

30 September 2025

KR1 plc (the "Company)

Interim Report for the Half Year Ended 30 June 2025

KR1 plc (KR1:AQSE), a leading digital asset investment company, today announces its half year results for the six months ended 30 June 2025 (HY25).

Income from Digital Assets Highlights

Income from Digital Assets of £2.9 million for HY2025, decrease of 66.7% on HY24 (£8.7 million)

Income from Staking activities of £2.9 million for HY2025, decrease of 66.0% on HY24 (£8.5 million)

Staking activities represented 98.6% of the Company's Income from Digital Assets for HY25, compared to 97.5% for HY24

Main networks contributing to Income from Staking activities for HY25 Staking activities on Polkadot (£1.2 million) Staking activities on Celestia (£0.8 million) Staking activities on Cosmos (£0.7 million)



Holdings & Net Asset Highlights

Largest five digital asset holdings as at 30 June 2025, all relating to the Company's staking activities on major proof-of-stake networks Polkadot ("DOT"), £13.6 million Lido Staked ETH ("stETH"), £10.0 million Celestia ("TIA"), £7.6 million Cosmos ("ATOM"), £6.4 million Lido ("LDO"), £6.3 million

As at HY25 period end, net assets of £71.5 million, representing 40.39 pence per share, decrease of 48.7% on FY24 year end (£139.4 million, 78.76 pence per share)

Strategic Highlights & Outlook

Over the past years, the Company's business model has evolved to that of a broader digital asset company focused on decentralised networks and, in particular, staking activities on proof-of-stake networks

Following extensive and constructive engagement and dialogue with the Financial Conduct Authority, we are pleased to report that the Company has made significant progress towards positioning the Company for a more senior public listing

Currently advancing plans to operate KR1 plc dedicated staking infrastructure through the launch of validator nodes on major Proof-of-Stake networks (across Ethereum, Polkadot and Celestia)

Recently, Anoma launched, with the Company currently evaluating staking activities on the network

Managing Directors' Report

The first half of 2025 marked a decisive phase of structural consolidation and regulatory advancement across the digital asset industry, underscored by two landmark developments in the United States: the passage of the Genius Act, which establishes a formal regulatory framework for dollar-backed stablecoins and the issuance of an executive order enabling a path towards crypto allocations within 401(k) retirement plans. In the UK, the Financial Conduct Authority followed suit by easing retail access to Crypto Exchange Traded Notes, reversing an earlier ban. These advances offer continued validation of KR1 plc's long-standing thesis around public market exposure to digital assets and the decentralised ecosystem more broadly.

The Company generated £2.9 million in income from Digital Assets during the first half of 2025, with 98.6% attributable to staking income. This outcome is a direct result of the Company's high-conviction allocation strategy towards proof-of-stake blockchains such as Ethereum, Polkadot and Celestia. The Company's ongoing staking income remained resilient amid a relatively stagnant market in the innovation sector of the digital asset economy. These market dynamics reflect the Company's strategic shift over the past years towards focusing on income through its staking activities and fewer but more selective early-stage investments (which often directly relate to staking activities).

In line with this longer-term commercial strategy, the Company is evaluating and has advanced plans to operate its own staking infrastructure through the launch of dedicated validator nodes on major Proof-of-Stake networks, including Ethereum, Polkadot and Celestia. Subject to final agreements, initial deployment is intended to complement existing third-party delegations and we will communicate further progress on this through a public announcement in due course.

As mentioned in previous Managing Directors' Reports, alongside the broader strategic shift for the Company to expand and advance KR1 plc's role in staking activities on leading Proof-of-Stake blockchains, the Board of Directors has taken steps over the past four years to position the Company for a more senior public listing.

Following extensive and constructive engagement and dialogue with the Financial Conduct Authority, we are pleased to report that the Company has made significant progress towards admission of the Company's shares to the Equity Shares (Commercial Companies) segment of the Official List and to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange. As Managing Directors, we are confident the Company is now ready for a senior listing and, together with the Board, believe this represents a significant milestone in the Company's development and will strengthen KR1 plc's position in the London public markets as well as the Company's roadmap and strategy over the long-term.A separate announcement on this matter will be released shortly. The direct costs associated with this process are itemised in of the Notes to the Interim Financial Statements and will also be reflected separately in the Company's annual results.

Several core networks within the Company's holdings delivered meaningful milestones in the first half of the year. Ethereum continues to advance technically, with the successful deployment of the Pectra upgrade, which brings meaningful enhancements to scalability, developer tooling and overall user experience. Beyond protocol improvements, Ethereum's dominant share of the roughly $250bn stablecoin market (as at June 2025) is reinforcing institutional engagement and driving market sentiment. We expect this dynamic to further catalyse attention and capital flows into adjacent innovation and growth areas of the market.

Polkadot continues its progress replacing its parachain architecture with JAM, a 'trustless supercomputer' that offers better composability and execution through the Polkadot Virtual Machine. This technical progress coincides with the return of Polkadot's founder Gavin Wood (previously also co-founder of Ethereum) as CEO at Parity Technologies, alongside the launch of Hydration's (formerly HydraDX's) Hollar,a decentralised, USD-pegged stablecoin positioned as Polkadot's native liquidity layer.

Celestia mainnet traction has grown significantly, with modularity becoming a leading design philosophy across emerging Layer 2 ecosystems. As of 30 June 2025, nearly 2.9?TB of data has been published on-chain, and over 56 rollups, including 37 on mainnet, are leveraging Celestia's modular data-availability architecture.

We enter the second half of the year with continued conviction in the long-term trajectory of decentralised infrastructure. The institutionalisation of Ethereum, accelerating momentum in modular and interoperable network design and the rise of the staking economy, including early traction in Bitcoin-native staking protocols. All these indicators signal the maturation of decentralised networks in global capital markets. Regulatory clarity is improving, particularly following recent shifts in the United States and we await the introduction of the UK's comprehensive digital asset regime from the FCA, anticipated in 2026. While broader macroeconomic conditions remain complex with central banks navigating a confluence of domestic and geopolitical pressures, we remain cautiously optimistic. Recent institutional inflows are challenging market sentiment relative to previous cycles and may signal a more durable integration of digital assets into the global financial system.

We would like to thank our shareholders for their continued support and conviction in our mission, as we work to reinforce KR1 plc's position as the leading provider of credible, institutional-grade digital asset exposure on the London markets.

Statement of Comprehensive Income

Note 6 months to 30 June 2025 6 months to 30 June 2024 12 months to 31 December 2024 Unaudited £ Unaudited £ Audited £ Continuing operations: Income Income from digital assets 8 2,932,958 8,723,982 13,028,305 Interest received 8 - 3,382 3,382 Direct costs 9 (208,003) (409,419) (621,429) Gross profit 2,724,955 8,317,945 12,410,258 Administrative expenses 9 (2,327,170) (2,864,419) (5,284,676) (Loss)/gain on disposal of intangible assets 8 (333,901) 3,637,685 (1,024,359) Gain on disposal of financial assets 8 171,904 - - Movement in fair value of intangible assets at fair value through profit and loss 12 (11,698,773) - - Impairment of digital assets held under the cost model 12 (163,842) 1,484 10,847 Movement in fair value of financial assets at fair value through profit and loss 6 (2,462,667) 1,194,122 1,739,030 Operating (loss)/profit (14,089,494) 10,286,817 7,851,100 Taxation - - - (Loss)/profit after taxation 10 (14,089,494) 10,286,817 7,851,100 Other comprehensive income: Movement in fair value of intangible assets 12 (53,822,045) (59,773,325) (63,104,474) Total other comprehensive income attributable to the equity holders of the Company for the period/year (53,822,045) (59,773,325) (63,104,474) Total comprehensive income attributable to the equity holders of the Company (67,911,539) (49,486,508) (55,253,374) Earnings per share attributable to the equity owners of the Company (pence): Basic (loss)/earnings per share 11 (7.96) 5.80 4.43 Diluted (loss)/profit per share 11 (7.95) 5.80 4.43

Statement of Financial Position

Note At 30 June 2025 At 30 June 2024 At 31 December 2024 Unaudited £ Unaudited £ Audited £ Assets Non-current assets Intangible assets 12 - 4,087,869 - Intangible assets receivable 12,13 4,911,109 1,902,118 3,375,391 Total non-current assets 4,911,109 5,989,987 3,375,391 Current assets Intangible assets 12 56,540,128 126,673,908 121,414,750 Intangible assets receivable 12,13 1,235,363 794,620 1,869,927 Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss 6 8,943,300 11,402,071 12,337,947 Cash and cash equivalents 353,483 1,486,334 1,176,291 Trade and other receivables 13 120,152 95,001 215,657 Total current assets 67,192,426 140,451,934 137,014,572 Total assets 72,103,535 146,441,921 140,389,963 Equity and liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables 14 612,733 1,272,714 987,622 Total current liabilities 612,733 1,272,714 987,622 Net assets 71,490,802 145,169,207 139,402,341 Equity Share capital 15 337,005 808,756 337,005 Share premium 16 36,602,619 36,602,619 36,602,619 Capital redemption reserve 16 471,751 - 471,751 Revaluation reserve 16 - 57,153,194 53,822,045 Option reserve 16 149,852 149,852 149,852 Treasury shares 15 (298,044) (298,044) (298,044) Retained reserves 16 34,227,619 50,752,830 48,317,113 Total equity 71,490,802 145,169,207 139,402,341 Total equity and liabilities 72,103,535 146,441,921 140,389,963

Statement of Changes in Equity

for the half year ended 30 June 2025 (unaudited)

Share capital £ Treasury shares £ Capital redemption reserve £ Share

premium £ Revaluation reserve £ Option

reserve £ Retained reserves £ Total £ Balance at 1 January 2025 337,005 (298,044) 471,751 36,602,619 53,822,045 149,852 48,317,113 139,402,341 Loss for the financial period - - - - - - (14,089,494) (14,089,094) Total other comprehensive income for the period - - - - (53,822,045) - - (53,822,045) Total comprehensive income for the period - - - - (53,822,045) - (14,089,494) (67,911,539) Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity - - - - - - - - Balance at 30 June 2025 337,005 (298,044) 471,751 36,602,619 - 149,852 34,227,619 71,490,802

for the half year ended 30 June 2024 (unaudited)

Share capital £ Treasury shares £ Share

premium £ Revaluation reserve £ Option

reserve £ Retained reserves £ Total £ Balance at 1 January 2024 808,756 - 36,602,619 116,926,519 149,852 40,466,013 194,953,759 Profit for the financial period - - - - - 10,286,817 10,286,817 Total other comprehensive income for the period - - - (59,773,325) - - (59,773,325) Total comprehensive income for the period - - - (59,773,325) - 10,286,817 (49,486,508) Purchase of treasury shares - (298,044) - - - - (298,044) Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity - (298,044) - - - - (298,044) Balance at 30 June 2024 808,756 (298,044) 36,602,619 57,153,194 149,852 50,752,830 145,169,207

for the full year ended 31 December 2024 (audited)

Share capital £ Treasury shares £ Capital redemption reserve £ Share

premium £ Revaluation reserve £ Option

reserve £ Retained reserves £ Total £ Balance at 1 January 2024 808,756 - - 36,602,619 116,926,519 149,852 40,466,013 194,953,759 Profit for the financial year - - - - - - 7,851,100 7,851,100 Total other comprehensive income for the year - - - - (63,104,474) - - (63,104,474) Total comprehensive income for the year - - - - (63,104,474) - 7,851,100 (55,253,374) Purchase of treasury shares - (298,044) - - - - - (298,044) Redemption of deferred shares (471,751) - 471,751 - - - - - Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity (471,751) (298,044) 471,751 - - - - (298,044) Balance at 31 December 2024 337,005 (298,044) 471,751 36,602,619 53,822,045 149,852 48,317,113 139,402,341

Statement of Cash Flows

6 months to 30 June 2025 6 months to 30 June 2024 12 months to 31 December 2024 Unaudited £ Unaudited £ Audited £ Cash flows from operating activities (Loss)/profit after tax for the period (14,089,494) 10,286,817 7,851,100 Other comprehensive income (53,822,045) (59,773,325) (63,104,474) Adjustments for: Movement in fair value of intangible assets 65,520,818 59,773,325 63,104,474 Loss/(gain) on disposal of intangible assets 333,901 (3,637,685) 1,024,359 (Gain) on disposal of financial assets (171,904) - - Movement in fair value of digital assets held under the cost model 163,842 (1,484) (10,847) Non-cash income from digital assets (2,932,958) (8,723,982) (13,028,305) Other non-cash transactions - 12,371 12,505 Foreign exchange loss/(gain) 56,063 (52,383) 38,232 Movement in fair value of financial assets at fair value through profit and loss 2,462,667 (1,194,122) (1,739,030) Decrease/(increase) in debtors 95,505 (52,152) (172,808) (Decrease)/increase in creditors (374,889) 135,381 (149,711) Net cash (outflow) from operating activities (2,758,494) (3,227,239) (6,174,505) Cashflows from investing activities Sales of investments 2,231,751 5,742,899 8,794,129 Purchases of investments (240,002) (2,179,072) (2,502,464) Net cash inflow from investing activities 1,991,749 3,563,827 6,291,665 Cashflows from financing activities Share buybacks - (298,044) (298,044) Redemption of Class C and Class D deferred shares - - (2) Net cash outflow from financing activities - (298,044) (298,046) Net (decrease)/increase in cash (766,745) 38,544 (180,886) Cash as at the beginning of the period 1,176,291 1,395,407 1,395,407 Effect of exchange fluctuations on cash (56,063) 52,383 (38,230) Cash as at the end of the period 353,483 1,486,334 1,176,291 Represented by: Cash at bank 322,782 1,344,773 671,838 Cash held on trading platforms 30,701 141,561 504,453 353,483 1,486,334 1,176,291

Non-cash transactions consist of expenses paid and investments purchased using digital assets and cryptocurrency assets.

Interim Report Notes

Interim report

The information relates to the 6-month period from 1 January to 30 June 2025 "HY 2025" and is unaudited with comparatives for the 6-month period from 1 January to 30 June 2024 "HY 2024" (unaudited) and for the year ended 31 December 2024 "FY 2024" (audited).

The interim report was approved by the Directors on 30 September 2025.

The information in this announcement has been extracted from the Company's full interim report which will be made available on the Company website at kr1.io/documents

Basis of accounting While the financial information included in this interim financial report has been prepared in accordance with UK-adopted International Accounting Standards consistent with the audited Annual Financial Report this Interim Report does not itself contain sufficient information to comply fully with IASs. These interim financial statements are the financial statements of the Company. The Interim Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the AQUIS Rules for Companies. As permitted, the Company has chosen not to adopt IAS 34 "Interim Financial Statements" in preparing this interim financial information. The condensed Interim Financial Statements should be read in conjunction with the Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2024. Statutory Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2024 were approved by the Board of Directors on 12 May 2025. The report of the auditors on those Financial Statements was unqualified with no material uncertainty related to going concern. Intangible Assets

Digital assets

The Company holds digital assets which do not qualify for recognition as cash and cash equivalents or financial assets. The Company does not meet the definition of a broker-trader under IAS 2 "Inventories" as the assets are not principally acquired for the purpose of selling in the near future and brokerage in nature. The assets are held with a view to participate in proof-of-stake networks and with a view to medium to long term capital growth.

Considering this, the digital assets have been classified as Intangible Assets in accordance with IAS 38 and the revaluation model has been applied as there is an active market for the digital assets. The assets are identifiable, separable and future economic benefits are expected. Intangible assets held are measured initially at cost and are subsequently carried at a revalued amount based on fair value.

All assets in this class are accounted for using the same model unless there is no active market for those assets. A class of intangible assets is a grouping of assets of a similar nature and use in an entity's operations. The items within a class of intangible assets are revalued simultaneously as is required, and to avoid selective revaluation of assets and the reporting of amounts in the Financial Statements representing a mixture of costs and values as at different dates.

Revaluation increases in the carrying amount are recognised in other comprehensive income and accumulated in the revaluation surplus within equity. Revaluation decreases which offset previous increases are charged in other comprehensive income and debited to the revaluation surplus directly in equity. All other decreases are charged to the income statement.

The digital assets have indefinite useful lives and are reviewed at each reporting period to determine whether events and circumstances continue to support an indefinite useful life assessment for that asset.

Early-stage investments for future tokens

Projects and entities looking to launch a decentralised blockchain network or product (including proof-of-stake networks) may make use of agreements such as a 'Simple Agreement for Future Tokens' ("SAFT") or a 'Simple Agreement for Future Equity ("SAFE") in combination with a Token Warrant (warrant to purchase digital assets).

Whereby an investment takes the form of a SAFE and Token Warrant the equity element (SAFE) is classified as a financial asset in accordance with Note 6 whereas the Token Warrant, to be exercised at a negligible value, is the element classified as an early-stage investment for future tokens. Once the digital assets are "issued" the corresponding SAFE is evaluated for full impairment if no further economic benefits are expected.

Early-stage investments for future tokens

The early-stage investments for future tokens in the Company consist of SAFTs and Token Warrants, whereby the investor provides upfront funding to a project in exchange for an entitlement to receive a variable number of digital assets or tokens in the future upon a successful launch of the respective project. Details in agreements can vary, impacting the determination of the accounting treatment including (but not limited to) the characteristics and features that the digital asset or tokens will have, and the rights to which the future holders will be entitled through such agreements for future tokens. These investments are accounted for at cost less impairment.

Considering this it has been determined that the investments do not meet the definition of a financial asset as they do not give the holder the right to cash or another financial asset. The investments do meet the definition of an identifiable non-monetary asset without physical substance and hence an intangible asset under IAS 38. The investments are assets that are controlled by the Company as a result of past events and from which future economic benefits are expected.

Unlike the digital assets held, there is no active market for these agreements and hence these are held under the cost model and subsequent to initial recognition will be held at cost less impairment. No amortisation will be charged to the assets as the investment is entered into with the outcome expected that digital assets will be provided at the end of the agreement following a projects' launch.

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

A financial asset is classified at fair value through profit or loss if it is classified as held for trading or is designated as such upon initial recognition. Financial assets are designated at fair value through profit or loss if the Company manages such investments and makes purchase and sale decisions based on their market value. Upon initial recognition attributable transaction costs are recognised in profit or loss as incurred. Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss are measured at fair value, and changes therein are recognised in profit or loss.

i. Financial assets are valued at the lower of cost and net realisable value. Foreign denomination loans are translated into sterling at the rate of exchange ruling at the balance sheet date. For those financial assets listed on a recognised market, net realisable value is taken as mid-market price. Where the directors consider the market price of a current asset is likely to irreversibly fall, additional write downs in valuation to below mid-market price are made.

ii. The net realisable value of certain financial assets is not readily determinable by reference to a quoted market price. The directors have therefore made their own assessment of the net realisable value and adjusted the carrying value of the current asset where it is considered less than cost. This estimate requires estimation techniques, which are reliant upon their experience and expertise.

Receivables

Receivables are financial assets with fixed or determinable payments that are not quoted in an active market. Such assets are recognised initially at fair value plus any directly attributable transaction costs. Subsequent to initial recognition receivables are measured at amortised cost using the effective interest method, less any impairment losses. Receivables comprise trade and other receivables.

Digital assets and cryptocurrency assets which are legally owned by the Company from early-stage investments for future tokens may be distributed to Company owned accounts or blockchain wallets under the Company's control by the investee team over time in accordance with the terms of contractual agreements between the Company and the investees. The Company recognises these owned but yet-to-be-received digital assets and cryptocurrency assets as Intangible assets receivable.

Principal risks and uncertainties

KR1 plc is a leading digital asset company focused on decentralised technologies and the generation of income from digital assets, primarily through staking activities on proof-of-stake networks.

The Company is subject to a number of relevant risk factors and uncertainties including the following:

Digital assets

Digital assets represent a new and evolving asset class, and there is significant uncertainty regarding the long-term viability, adoption and value of digital assets. The Company's business is highly dependent on the value, liquidity and market demand for digital assets. The price of digital assets, and associated demand for buying, selling and trading digital assets, have historically been subject to significant volatility. There is no assurance that any digital asset will maintain its value and a decline in the market value of digital assets could adversely affect the Company's business, operating results and financial condition. To manage this risk, the Company monitors digital asset markets and the Company's digital asset holdings on a daily basis.

Staking activities

The Company generates a substantial amount of its income from digital assets through staking activities on a range of proof-of-stake networks. Decentralised networks are vulnerable to disruptions, hacks and attacks by malicious actors, which could adversely affect the Company's income and financial condition. Further, the Company relies on third-party staking service providers to engage in staking activities on proof-of-stake networks. Such reliance introduces counterparty risk, including operational failures or mismanagement as well as cybersecurity threats which could adversely affect the Company's business, income and financial condition. To manage this risk, the Company engages in staking activities on a range of decentralised networks and by using a diverse set of institutional third-party staking service providers.

Key personnel

The Company's success depends significantly on the efforts and abilities of key personnel, including the management team. The loss of any such individuals could materially impact the Company's business prospects and results of operations. The Company's future growth also relies on its ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel. This risk is managed by industry competitive remuneration and retention arrangements.

Regulatory

The Company is subject to a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape as laws and regulations governing digital assets and decentralised networks remain uncertain and subject to change. The Company seeks to comply with all applicable laws and regulations and its activities do not currently require it to be regulated in the Isle of Man, where the Company is incorporated, or in the jurisdiction of its listing, the United Kingdom.

However, due to the evolving regulatory landscape, the Company may be required to exercise judgment in determining whether certain laws, rules and regulations apply to it and future regulatory changes could materially impact the Company's business and strategy. Further, if the Company is found to be non-compliant with any laws, rules, or regulations, it could be subject to significant fines, limitations on its business, reputational harm and other regulatory consequences. Each of these could be significant and could adversely affect the Company's business, operating results and financial condition. To manage this risk, the Company monitors the regulatory landscape in the Isle of Man and United Kingdom and seeks qualified legal advice on relevant matters as appropriate.

Wallets and private keys

Digital assets are controlled through wallets and unique private keys and, if a private key is lost, destroyed or compromised without backup, the related digital assets may be permanently inaccessible. Furthermore, wallets holding the Company's digital assets, whether maintained directly or on its behalf through third-party institutional custody providers, may be subject to security breaches, hacking or fraud. Any loss, destruction or compromise of wallets or private keys required to access the Company's digital assets may be irreversible and could result in significant financial losses, damage the Company's reputation and adversely impact its business. To manage this risk, the Company spreads its digital asset holdings across different wallets and a diverse set of institutional digital asset custody providers and exchanges.

Risk mitigation and management

The Directors and key management regularly review policies and procedures in order to mitigate and manage risk. The Directors have further considered risk to the business and detailed financial risk management within the Notes to the Financial Statements and the Directors believe that they have acted in the best interests of the Company and for the benefit of its shareholders. While the Directors consider the risk factors and uncertainties detailed above to be some of the principal risk factors that the Company is subject to, this shall not be deemed to be an exhaustive list of risk factors and there may be risk factors not currently known to the Company.

Forward-looking statements

This interim report includes forward-looking statements which are a reflection of KR1 plc's views, expectations, beliefs and interpretations with respect to future operations of the Company, the sector and the industry in which the Company operates. All such forward-looking statements are subject to risk and uncertainty given they relate to events which may or may not occur in the future and these forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as results could differ, possibly materially, from expectations or estimates reflected in such forward-looking statements.

The Company will report again for the full year to 31 December 2025.

The Directors of KR1 plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

Contact

For further information, please contact:

KR1 plc

George McDonaugh

Keld van Schreven

Phone: +44 (0)1624 630 630

Email: investors@KR1.io

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Aquis Corporate Adviser)

Mark Anwyl

Phone: +44 (0)20 7469 0930

Email: info@peterhousecap.com

SEC Newgate (Financial Communications)

Bob Huxford

Ian Silvera

Atif Nawaz

Phone: +44 (0)20 3757 6882

Email: KR1@secnewgate.co.uk

About KR1 plc

KR1 plc is a leading publicly listed digital asset company focused on decentralised technologies. Started in March 2016, and publicly listed on London's Aquis Exchange, KR1 plc has been a pioneer in digital assets and proof-of-stake networks.

www.KR1.io

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).