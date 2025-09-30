ATandT selects STREAMWIDE to power the FirstNet next-generation mission-critical application for public safety in the U.S.

Paris, September 30, 2025 - AT&T has selected STREAMWIDE to power its next-generation mission-critical solution for FirstNet®, Built with AT&T, the only network built with and for America's first responders. Currently FirstNet supports more than 30K public safety agencies and organizations.

Based on the 3GPP standard for mission-critical services (MCX), which includes push-to-talk, video, data, and command & dispatch, the solution introduces next-generation capabilities that go far beyond traditional radio networks currently used by first responders, including police, fire, EMS, and other critical services.

Through this collaboration, AT&T integrates STREAMWIDE's field-proven mission-critical technology into its portfolio, creating a cutting-edge solution designed for the most demanding environments.



Key benefits for public safety and mission-critical organizations include:

3GPP-compliant MCX services offering push-to-talk, secure multimedia, geolocation, real-time video, secure messaging, and more - across a large portfolio of devices.

Massive-scale interoperability using the standards based InterWorking Function (IWF) technology, enabling communication between next-generation broadband users and virtually any land mobile radio system - marking the world's first large-scale deployment of IWF under 3GPP standards.

Enable a smooth transition from Land Mobile Radio systems, such as P25, to advanced 4G and 5G cellular platforms.

Priority and preemption for first responders on the FirstNet network.

Demonstrated reliability with multiple geo-redundant platforms across the U.S.

This project marks a breakthrough for STREAMWIDE in the U.S, underlining the trust placed by a major public safety operator in its technology. STREAMWIDE solutions have already been successfully deployed and validated by public safety organizations and first responders in Europe and other continents, and this contract confirms their global leadership.



Pascal Beglin, CEO of STREAMWIDE, commented:

"We are proud to deliver world-class mission-critical technology. This collaboration with a global telecom leader and a leading public safety organization further demonstrates the confidence placed in our solutions. It highlights the maturity of our technology and the unique value we bring in helping agencies migrate smoothly to innovative 4G/5G platforms, while ensuring full interoperability with their existing systems. We are honored to bring this new technology to the Public Safety communities."

Pascal Beglin, CEO of STREAMWIDE, added:

"Being selected by AT&T to deliver mission-critical services for such a large-scale public safety project is a tremendous recognition of our expertise. With more than 30,000 public safety agencies and organizations on FirstNet, this deployment will serve as a global reference, showcasing STREAMWIDE's ability to deliver innovation, resilience, and security at scale."

Matt Walsh, AVP Product, FirstNet and Next Generation 9-1-1 said:

"As public safety's partner, we are always looking for the best collaborators to innovate for first responders. We strive to create better platforms and evolve with the needs of public safety. STREAMWIDE's proven record will help us give America's public safety community the flexibility to adapt to whatever emergency they might face."

With this collaboration, STREAMWIDE and AT&T will reaffirm their leadership in mission-critical communications. Together, they are committed to delivering secure, reliable, and future-ready technology to those who protect communities and manage critical operations every day.

About STREAMWIDE (Euronext Growth: ALSTW)

A major player for 20 years in the critical communications market, STREAMWIDE has successfully developed its team on mission (mission critical) and team on the run (business critical) software solutions for administrations and businesses. These solutions for smartphones and PCs, offered in a SaaS model or on Premise, benefit from numerous functionalities such as the multimedia group communications, VoIP, push-to-talk (MCPTT and MCx new generation 4G / 5G LTE), geolocation, digitalization and automation of business processes. These innovative solutions meet the growing needs for digital transformation and real-time coordination of interventions. They allow field teams to transform individual contributions into collective successes and to act as one in the most demanding professional environments.

STREAMWIDE is also present on the Value-Added Services software market for telecom operators (visual voice messaging, billing and charging of calls in real time, interactive voice servers, applications and announcements) with more than 130 million end users all over the world.

Headquartered in France and present in Europe, USA, Asia and Africa, STREAMWIDE is listed on Euronext Growth (Paris) - ALSTW FR0010528059.

For more information, Streamwide.com and visit our LinkedIn pages @streamwide and X @streamwide.

About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com

