Dienstag, 30.09.2025
Breaking News: Golden Cross entdeckt hochgradiges Gold - Ein neues Fosterville im Milliarden-Dollar-Gürtel von Victoria?
WKN: 900218 | ISIN: FR0000054231 | Ticker-Symbol: HIH
Frankfurt
30.09.25 | 08:03
3,990 Euro
-1,48 % -0,060
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HIGHCO Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HIGHCO 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,0104,10019:37
30.09.2025 18:06 Uhr
HighCo: Acquisition of Sogec and BudgetBox finalised

Aix-en-Provence, 30 September 2025 (6:00 p.m.)

HIGHCO: ACQUISITION OF SOGEC AND BUDGETBOX FINALISED

HighCo announces that it has completed the acquisition of the promotion activities of Sogec and of BudgetBox. This acquisition aims to strengthen HighCo's positioning on the promotions market and boost growth in the Activation division.

As a reminder, Sogec is a French agency specialising in omnichannel promotion activation. It offers a range of marketing solutions: discount coupon issuing and processing, digital cashback platform, Quoty app, games, loyalty programmes, etc.

BudgetBox is a French company focusing on retail media. It creates targeted, personalised activation campaigns for brands and retailers, based on consumers' online and in-store behaviour.

The accounts of Sogec and Budgetbox will be consolidated as of 1 October 2025. In 2024, the gross profit from the promotions businesses of Sogec (90 employees) and BudgetBox (65 employees) totalled €10.1 m and €6.7 m respectively.

The financial impacts of this deal will be disclosed in the press release scheduled for March 2026 on the Group's 2025 earnings.

By expanding the Group's expertise, the acquisition makes HighCo a key player in promotional activation in Europe. This merger marks an important step forward in the Group's strategy to refocus on its core business, with plans to accelerate its development and concentrate its investments in its two key business divisions: Activation and Consulting & In-store media selling.

About HighCo

As an expert in marketing and communication, HighCo supports brands and retailers in accelerating the transformation of retail.
Listed in compartment C of Euronext Paris, and eligible for SME equity savings plans ("PEA-PME"), HighCo has more than 400 employees.
HighCo has achieved a Gold rating from EcoVadis, meaning that the Group is ranked in the top 5% of companies in terms of CSR performance and responsible purchasing.

Your contacts

Cécile Collina-HueNicolas Cassar
Managing DirectorPress Relations
+33 1 77 75 65 06+33 4 88 71 35 46
comfi@highco.comn.cassar@highco.com

Upcoming events

Publications take place after market close.

Q3 2025 and 9-month YTD 2025 Gross Profit: Wednesday, 15 October 2025
Q4 2025 and FY 2025 Gross Profit: Wednesday, 28 January 2026

HighCo is a component stock of the indices CAC® Small (CACS), CAC® Mid&Small (CACMS), CAC® All-Tradable (CACT), Euronext® Tech Croissance (FRTPR) and Enternext® PEA-PME 150 (ENPME).
ISIN: FR0000054231
Reuters: HIGH.PA
Bloomberg: HCO FP
For further financial information and press releases, go to www.highco.com.

This English translation is for the convenience of English-speaking readers. Consequently, the translation may not be relied upon to sustain any legal claim, nor should it be used as the basis of any legal opinion. HighCo expressly disclaims all liability for any inaccuracy herein.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
