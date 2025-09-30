DJ FIGEAC AÉRO: FIGEAC AÉRO NORTH AMERICA AWARDED NEW CONTRACT BY BOMBARDIER

FIGEAC AÉRO FIGEAC AÉRO: FIGEAC AÉRO NORTH AMERICA AWARDED NEW CONTRACT BY BOMBARDIER 30-Sep-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FIGEAC AÉRO NOrth AmerICA awarded new contract by Bombardier FIGEAC AÉRO (FR0011665280 - FGA:FP), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, announces that its American subsidiary FIGEAC AÉRO North America has been awarded a new contract worth a total of USD8 million to supply tailplane skins for Bombardier's business jets. A Perfect fit with Figeac AÉRO North america's expertisE Through this agreement, FIGEAC AÉRO North America will be involved in the manufacturing of the metal skins used in the vertical stabilizers of Bombardier's Global 7500 and Challenger 350 business jets - an empennage vertical structure enabling aircraft stability and directional control. More specifically, the contract concerns the high value-added phases involved in the metal forming and surface treatment of these large-scale panels - such expertise is at the very core of the activities carried out by the Group's American subsidiary and has enabled it to win this new contract. It is a multi-year contract worth a total of USD8 million and is expected to contribute to the Group's revenue as of the second half of this financial year. It meets all of the Group's financial criteria with services provided solely based on the Group's existing production capacity and no need to source metal raw materials. North America, a geographic pillar of pilot 28's succesS This latest development is testament both to the technical capabilities and expertise that have been developed at FIGEAC AÉRO North America and to the Group's determination to support Bombardier's growth as a global business aviation leader. In keeping with the geographical development targets set out under the PILOT 28 business plan, 35% of the new business brought in to date has concerned productions located in the Group's North American subsidiaries. All in all, FIGEAC AÉRO has now secured nearly 50% of its new business revenue target and is confident that it will meet this target in full. Register here if you wish to receive the FIGEAC AÉRO Group's latest news Upcoming events (after trading) -- 5 November 2025: revenue for the second quarter and first half of full year 2025/26 -- 9 December 2025: results for the first half of full year 2025/26 About Figeac Aéro The FIGEAC AÉRO Group specialises in producing metal parts and sub-assemblies. It is a leading partner for major manufacturers in the aerospace, defence and energy sectors. FIGEAC AÉRO has a global industrial footprint with 14 production facilities spanning 8 countries and holds strategic positions on the world's main commercial and military aircraft programmes. The Group generated annual revenue of EUR432.3 million in the year to 31 March 2025. Figeac AÉro contacts Jean-Claude Maillard Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tel.: +33 (0)5 65 34 52 52 Simon Derbanne VP Investor Relations, Corporate Communications, Public Affairs Tel.: +33 (0)5 81 24 63 91 E-mail: simon.derbanne@figeac-aero.com / communications.group@figeac-aero.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: CP_FGA_20250930_BBA Vstab FANA_EN_vdef =----------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: FIGEAC AÉRO ZI de l'Aiguille 46100 FIGEAC France E-mail: communications.group@figeac-aero.com Internet: www.figeac-aero.com ISIN: FR0011665280 Euronext Ticker: FGA AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2206072 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

30-Sep-2025

September 30, 2025