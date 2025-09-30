Anzeige
Dow Jones News
30.09.2025 18:21 Uhr
158 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Figeac Aéro: Figeac Aéro North America Awarded New Contract By Bombardier

DJ FIGEAC AÉRO: FIGEAC AÉRO NORTH AMERICA AWARDED NEW CONTRACT BY BOMBARDIER 

FIGEAC AÉRO 
FIGEAC AÉRO: FIGEAC AÉRO NORTH AMERICA AWARDED NEW CONTRACT BY BOMBARDIER 
30-Sep-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

FIGEAC AÉRO NOrth AmerICA awarded new contract by Bombardier 

FIGEAC AÉRO (FR0011665280 - FGA:FP), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, announces that its American 
subsidiary FIGEAC AÉRO North America has been awarded a new contract worth a total of USD8 million to supply tailplane 
skins for Bombardier's business jets. 

A Perfect fit with Figeac AÉRO North america's expertisE 
 
Through this agreement, FIGEAC AÉRO North America will be involved in the manufacturing of the metal skins used in the 
vertical stabilizers of Bombardier's Global 7500 and Challenger 350 business jets - an empennage vertical structure 
enabling aircraft stability and directional control. More specifically, the contract concerns the high value-added 
phases involved in the metal forming and surface treatment of these large-scale panels - such expertise is at the very 
core of the activities carried out by the Group's American subsidiary and has enabled it to win this new contract. 
 
It is a multi-year contract worth a total of USD8 million and is expected to contribute to the Group's revenue as of the 
second half of this financial year. It meets all of the Group's financial criteria with services provided solely based 
on the Group's existing production capacity and no need to source metal raw materials. 

North America, a geographic pillar of pilot 28's succesS 
 
This latest development is testament both to the technical capabilities and expertise that have been developed at 
FIGEAC AÉRO North America and to the Group's determination to support Bombardier's growth as a global business aviation 
leader. 
 
In keeping with the geographical development targets set out under the PILOT 28 business plan, 35% of the new business 
brought in to date has concerned productions located in the Group's North American subsidiaries. All in all, FIGEAC 
AÉRO has now secured nearly 50% of its new business revenue target and is confident that it will meet this target in 
full. 

Register here if you wish to receive the FIGEAC AÉRO Group's latest news 

Upcoming events (after trading) 
 
 -- 5 November 2025: revenue for the second quarter and first half of full year 2025/26 
 -- 9 December 2025: results for the first half of full year 2025/26 

About Figeac Aéro 
 
The FIGEAC AÉRO Group specialises in producing metal parts and sub-assemblies. It is a leading partner for major 
manufacturers in the aerospace, defence and energy sectors. FIGEAC AÉRO has a global industrial footprint with 14 
production facilities spanning 8 countries and holds strategic positions on the world's main commercial and military 
aircraft programmes. The Group generated annual revenue of EUR432.3 million in the year to 31 March 2025. 

Figeac AÉro contacts 
 
Jean-Claude Maillard 
 
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer 
 
Tel.: +33 (0)5 65 34 52 52 

Simon Derbanne 
 
VP Investor Relations, Corporate Communications, Public Affairs 
 
Tel.: +33 (0)5 81 24 63 91 
 
E-mail: simon.derbanne@figeac-aero.com / communications.group@figeac-aero.com 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: CP_FGA_20250930_BBA Vstab FANA_EN_vdef 
=----------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     FIGEAC AÉRO 
         ZI de l'Aiguille 
         46100 FIGEAC 
         France 
E-mail:     communications.group@figeac-aero.com 
Internet:    www.figeac-aero.com 
ISIN:      FR0011665280 
Euronext Ticker: FGA 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2206072 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2206072 30-Sep-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2206072&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 30, 2025 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
