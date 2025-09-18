DJ FIGEAC AÉRO: FIGEAC AÉRO SECURES ITS LONG-TERM PARTNERSHIP WITH SAFRAN AIRCRAFT ENGINES

FIGEAC AÉRO FIGEAC AÉRO: FIGEAC AÉRO SECURES ITS LONG-TERM PARTNERSHIP WITH SAFRAN AIRCRAFT ENGINES 18-Sep-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Figeac AÉRO secures its long-term partnership with Safran Aircraft Engines FIGEAC AÉRO (FR0011665280 - FGA:FP), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, announces that it has reached an agreement with Safran Aircraft Engines (SAE) to renew four major contracts and extend them for several years. The contracts concern LEAP engine parts, and their associated revenues total over EUR15 million annually. Extension of four major contractS This new agreement follows on from a number of recent developments between FIGEAC AÉRO and Safran Aircraft Engines (SAE), including the latest contract on military engine parts. It is therefore further evidence of trust between the two companies, enabling them to build on the existing relationship. Four major contracts have today been renewed and extended until the end of 2030. They concern high value-added parts for the LEAP engines that power the A320 and B737 aircraft families. The agreement secures annual revenue of over EUR15 million (based on full-year 2024/25) and extends the average duration of these contracts by more than 3 years. FIGEAC AÉRO thus reaps the benefits of its efforts to maintain high levels of industrial performance and customer satisfaction. A cornerstone of the PILOT 28 plan's succesS This renegotiation not only extends the contracts concerned, it also provides long-term safeguards for the conditions under which FIGEAC AÉRO will be involved in the significantly higher build rates expected by the client on these programmes. FIGEAC AÉRO sees its relationship with SAE as being one of the cornerstones of its PILOT 28 plan's success, having now largely secured its business portfolio and steadily developed it with new high volume and high value-added parts. Register here if you wish to receive the FIGEAC AÉRO Group's latest news Upcoming events (after trading) -- 5 November 2025: revenue for the second quarter and first half of full year 2025/26 -- 9 December 2025: results for the first half of full year 2025/26 About Figeac Aéro The FIGEAC AÉRO Group specialises in producing metal parts and sub-assemblies. It is a leading partner for major manufacturers in the aerospace, defence and energy sectors. FIGEAC AÉRO has a global industrial footprint with 14 production facilities spanning 8 countries and holds strategic positions on the world's main commercial and military aircraft programmes. The Group generated annual revenue of EUR432.3 million in the year to 31 March 2025. Figeac AÉro contacts Jean-Claude Maillard Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tel.: +33 (0)5 65 34 52 52 Simon Derbanne VP Investor Relations, Corporate Communications, Public Affairs Tel.: +33 (0)5 81 24 63 91 E-mail: simon.derbanne@figeac-aero.com / communications.group@figeac-aero.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: CP_FGA_20250918_renew SAE_EN_vdef =----------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: FIGEAC AÉRO ZI de l'Aiguille 46100 FIGEAC France E-mail: communications.group@figeac-aero.com Internet: www.figeac-aero.com ISIN: FR0011665280 Euronext Ticker: FGA AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2194470 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 18, 2025 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)