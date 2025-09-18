Anzeige
WKN: 924781 | ISIN: FR0000073272 | Ticker-Symbol: SEJ1
Tradegate
18.09.25 | 18:20
285,50 Euro
+1,75 % +4,90
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SAFRAN Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAFRAN 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
284,80285,4018:32
284,50285,6018:32
Dow Jones News
18.09.2025 18:21 Uhr
154 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FIGEAC AÉRO: FIGEAC AÉRO SECURES ITS LONG-TERM PARTNERSHIP WITH SAFRAN AIRCRAFT ENGINES

18-Sep-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Figeac AÉRO secures its long-term partnership with Safran Aircraft Engines 

FIGEAC AÉRO (FR0011665280 - FGA:FP), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, announces that it has reached 
an agreement with Safran Aircraft Engines (SAE) to renew four major contracts and extend them for several years. The 
contracts concern LEAP engine parts, and their associated revenues total over EUR15 million annually. 

Extension of four major contractS 
 
This new agreement follows on from a number of recent developments between FIGEAC AÉRO and Safran Aircraft Engines 
(SAE), including the latest contract on military engine parts. It is therefore further evidence of trust between the 
two companies, enabling them to build on the existing relationship. 
 
Four major contracts have today been renewed and extended until the end of 2030. They concern high value-added parts 
for the LEAP engines that power the A320 and B737 aircraft families. The agreement secures annual revenue of over EUR15 
million (based on full-year 2024/25) and extends the average duration of these contracts by more than 3 years. FIGEAC 
AÉRO thus reaps the benefits of its efforts to maintain high levels of industrial performance and customer 
satisfaction. 

A cornerstone of the PILOT 28 plan's succesS 
 
This renegotiation not only extends the contracts concerned, it also provides long-term safeguards for the conditions 
under which FIGEAC AÉRO will be involved in the significantly higher build rates expected by the client on these 
programmes. 
 
FIGEAC AÉRO sees its relationship with SAE as being one of the cornerstones of its PILOT 28 plan's success, having now 
largely secured its business portfolio and steadily developed it with new high volume and high value-added parts. 

Register here if you wish to receive the FIGEAC AÉRO Group's latest news 

Upcoming events (after trading) 
 
 -- 5 November 2025: revenue for the second quarter and first half of full year 2025/26 
 -- 9 December 2025: results for the first half of full year 2025/26 

About Figeac Aéro  
 
The FIGEAC AÉRO Group specialises in producing metal parts and sub-assemblies. It is a leading partner for major 
manufacturers in the aerospace, defence and energy sectors. FIGEAC AÉRO has a global industrial footprint with 14 
production facilities spanning 8 countries and holds strategic positions on the world's main commercial and military 
aircraft programmes. The Group generated annual revenue of EUR432.3 million in the year to 31 March 2025. 

Figeac AÉro contacts 
 
Jean-Claude Maillard 
 
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer 
 
Tel.: +33 (0)5 65 34 52 52 

Simon Derbanne 
 
VP Investor Relations, Corporate Communications, Public Affairs 
 
Tel.: +33 (0)5 81 24 63 91 
 
E-mail: simon.derbanne@figeac-aero.com / communications.group@figeac-aero.com 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: CP_FGA_20250918_renew SAE_EN_vdef 
=----------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     FIGEAC AÉRO 
         ZI de l'Aiguille 
         46100 FIGEAC 
         France 
E-mail:     communications.group@figeac-aero.com 
Internet:    www.figeac-aero.com 
ISIN:      FR0011665280 
Euronext Ticker: FGA 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2194470 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2194470 18-Sep-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2194470&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 18, 2025 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
