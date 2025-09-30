

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks Corp. (SBUX), Tuesday announced the launch of new Protein Lattes and Protein Cold Foam drinks as a part of its plan to modernize its menu with innovative, relevant and hype-worthy products.



Starting September 29, 2025, the company's latest additions such as Iced Banana Cream Protein Matcha, Iced Vanilla Cream Protein Latte, and Chocolate Cream Protein Cold Brew will be available for customers.



The Protein Lattes will be made using protein-boosted milk, with an option to substitute it with milk to add 12-16 grams of protein for $1 extra.



Currently, SBUX is trading at $84.54, down 1.27 percent on the Nasdaq.



