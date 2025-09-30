Tealium Inc.: Tealium recognized in Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack for powering real-time engagement via bi-directional data flows

Tealium and Snowflake empower joint customers to activate high-quality, privacy-compliant data in real time, fueling AI-driven analytics and marketing strategies

San Diego, Sept. 30, 2025today announced that it has been recognized by Snowflake , the AI Data Cloud company, as a "One to Watch" in the Activation and Delivery for Owned Channels category of The Modern Marketing Data Stack 2026: How Marketers Become Agents of Change in an AI-Driven World .

The fourth annual edition of Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack Report highlights the technologies, solutions, and platforms adopted by more than 11,100 Snowflake customers, examining how AI, privacy, and data gravity are transforming martech and adtech across 13 categories.

Tealium was spotlighted for its bi-directional connectivity with Snowflake, including the Snowpipe Streaming API and Snowflake Data Source integrations, empowering marketers to seamlessly deliver real-time customer engagement data from Tealium's Activation and Delivery into Snowflake's AI Data Cloud, and vice versa.

"Tealium's rapid growth with Snowflake has established the company as a key technology to watch in the Activation and Delivery category, delivering unified, real-time solutions that address the evolving needs of marketers," said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at Snowflake. "We look forward to continuing to work with Tealium as they expand their capabilities on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, empowering organizations to activate high-quality, privacy-compliant customer data for advanced analytics and personalized experiences."

Customer Stories

US-based automotive company Rohrman Auto Group partnered with Tealium and Snowflake to unify fragmented customer data, enabling near real-time data transfer and advanced analytics that improved personalization and drove operational efficiency. As a result, over 2 million customer records were transformed into clean, consented data, increasing lead conversions, and strengthening their compliance posture.

Tealium and Snowflake helped leading digital services provider Spark New Zealand transform its marketing strategy into a real-time, AI-powered data engine, generating millions in incremental revenue.

Leveraging Tealium and Snowflake, Legal & General , one of the UK's leading financial organizations, transformed its marketing and call center strategies by integrating Tealium's CDP with Snowflake's AI Data Cloud, resulting in a 54% increase in call-to-lead conversions.

"Together, Tealium's real-time data collection and audience orchestration combined with Snowflake's scalable AI Data Cloud enable brands to activate privacy-first engagement across channels, without data silos slowing them down," said Matthew Gray, SVP of Global Partnerships at Tealium. "With seamless data flows between our platforms, customers are accelerating ROI, increasing conversions, and building a foundation for scalable, AI-powered marketing."

Tealium will also be sponsoring seven Snowflake World Tour events across locations including Toronto, Berlin, London, Stockholm, Amsterdam, Dallas, and Chicago. The tour will highlight the latest innovations driving business transformation with data and AI. View all upcoming Tealium-sponsored events.

For organizations looking to unlock the full value of their customer data, Tealium and Snowflake work together to deliver real-time data collection, unification, and activation, enabling personalized experiences, stronger data quality, and AI-driven insights at scale. Learn why Tealium and Snowflake are Better Together.

To keep up with the latest company news, visit Tealium's Newsroom .

About Tealium

Tealium helps companies collect, govern, and enrich their customer data in real-time to power AI initiatives and delight customers in the moments that matter. Tealium's turnkey integration ecosystem supports more than 1,300 built-in connections from the world's most prominent technology experts. Tealium's solutions include a real-time customer data platform.

