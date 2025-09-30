Anzeige
WKN: 3809 | ISIN: CN000HUAWEI0
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
30.09.2025 21:30 Uhr
179 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Huawei Unveils Fully Upgraded Xinghe Intelligent Network Offerings for Europe, Boosting Industry Intelligence

MUNICH, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Huawei Network Summit 2025 brought together over 800 industry experts and partners from more than 30 countries-including Germany, France, Italy, Switzerland, Spain, and Türkiye-to explore intelligent network trends and share insights into Europe's digital and intelligent transformation. At the event, Huawei unveiled its fully upgraded Xinghe Intelligent Network offerings for campus network, wide area network, and data center network scenarios, designed to drive network innovation and boost intelligent productivity across Europe.

Jim Lu, Senior Vice President & President of the European Region at Huawei, delivering a speech

Jim Lu stated, "As AI capabilities advance and costs fall, its large-scale adoption is accelerating. Huawei's fully upgraded Xinghe Intelligent Network streamlines data flow and delivers a premium AI application experience, making it ideal for accelerating intelligent transformation of industries. Looking ahead, Huawei remains committed to working with customers and partners to build a solid foundation for intelligence and achieve shared success in a smarter future."

Steven Zhao, Vice President of Data Communication Product Line at Huawei, delivering a speech

"Huawei's Xinghe Intelligent Network is built on a '3-Beyond' innovation framework," said Steven Zhao, Vice President of Huawei's Data Communication Product Line. "'Beyond Performance' pushes the boundaries of network capabilities to deliver an exceptional service experience. 'Beyond Resilience' enables unprecedented resilience to build ultimate reliability and full-scope security. 'Beyond Autonomy' integrates digital and physical worlds to embrace high-level autonomous networks."

Launching all-new Xinghe Intelligent Network offerings for Europe

Xinghe AI Campus: Building a Campus with Full-Scope Security

In addition to the game-changing Wi-Fi Shield technology, Huawei introduced two other innovations for campus scenarios. The industry's first spycam-detecting AP leverages full-band scanning and intelligent algorithms to detect hidden cameras, protecting privacy 24/7. Moreover, Wi-Fi sensing employs patented algorithms to detect centimeter-level micro-motions, preventing intrusions and securing sensitive areas.

Xinghe AI Fabric 2.0: Creating Always-On Data Center Networks with Ultra Resilience

Today's new banking services can be rolled out within days, but manual security policy updates remain slow and error-prone. Meanwhile, transaction volumes surge to 100,000 per second, making rapid fault recovery more important than ever. Xinghe AI Fabric 2.0 can simulate and configure thousands of network and security devices in just five minutes-a 100-fold improvement in efficiency. The innovative Eagle-Eye Engine can detect 200,000 flows in real time to achieve full traffic quality analysis, fault detection in seconds, and fault recovery within minutes.

Xinghe Intelligent WAN: Accelerating Industry Intelligence with Deterministic Assurance

For ISPs, traditional methods struggle to identify encrypted applications, which hinders the development of value-added services. Huawei addresses this with its intelligent precise service awareness algorithm that boosts the identification accuracy of encrypted applications to over 95%.

In the power industry, the transition to flexible grids places stringent latency requirements on IP-based transmission. Huawei tackles this with its intelligent jitter elimination technology, which controls the asymmetrical latency variation within 10 µs-20 times better than the industry average.

NetMaster: Creating an Intelligent Network with High-Level Autonomy

To address the explosion of mobile apps, rapid wireless network expansion, and inefficient manual operations and maintenance (O&M), Huawei introduced NetMaster-the industry's first network intelligent agent. NetMaster enables full-process automation spanning awareness, analysis, decision-making, and execution. In higher education and office scenarios, NetMaster automatically resolves 80% of wireless issues, cutting average resolution time from hours to minutes.

In the commercial market, healthcare scenarios suffer high packet loss during roaming for mobile nursing devices and unreliable connections for wired terminal. Huawei's Advanced Same Frequency Network (ASFN) zero-roaming technology addresses this by enabling nanosecond-level synchronization between APs to ensure zero roaming and always-on services for medical terminals. Additionally, Huawei's twin-engine switch that features a dual-Microcontroller Unit (MCU) and dual-data-channel architecture enables sub-second switchover. Together, these innovations meet the stringent requirements of medical services.

In the distribution market, SMEs face limited ICT budgets, insufficient IT professionals, and poor video conferencing. HUAWEI eKit addresses these with innovative products. For example, the enterprise-class wireless router AR180 integrates eight key functions like routing, switching, Wi-Fi 7, and VPN, cutting CAPEX by 50%. And supporting three times the industry average concurrent capacity, the high-density Wi-Fi 7 AP673 enables smooth 120-channel HD video conferencing.

At this summit, Huawei released the Wi-Fi 7 Advanced Technology White Paper with industry pioneers and standards organizations. Wi-Fi 7 Advanced offers innovations like 80 MHz continuous multi-AP networking, integrated Wi-Fi communication and sensing, and full-scope security.

Huawei also co-launched the Benchmarking Ethernet Interconnect for AI/HPC Workloads and Network Design Recommendations White Paper with OEHI, revealing that Ethernet outperforms InfiniBand in key metrics. Particularly with NSLB algorithms, RoCE network performance is significantly enhanced, positioning Ethernet as the primary choice for intelligent computing data centers.

Moving forward, Huawei will continue driving innovation and ecosystem collaboration, positioning Xinghe Intelligent Network as the cornerstone of intelligent infrastructure for a smarter future.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2786240/image_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2786241/image_2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2786242/image_3.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-unveils-fully-upgraded-xinghe-intelligent-network-offerings-for-europe-boosting-industry-intelligence-302571474.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
