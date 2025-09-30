Number of shares and votes in Verve Group SE

Number of shares and votes in Verve Group SE According to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act, Verve Group SE must disclose the total number of shares and votes in the company on the last trading day of the same month if there has been an increase or decrease in the total number of shares or votes. Stockholm, 30 September 2025 - Verve Group SE (ISIN: SE0018538068), a fast-growing software platform in the advertising technology industry, today announces that as of September 30, 2025, there are a total of 200,112,233 shares and 2,001,122,330 votes in Verve Group SE. The share capital amounts to EUR 2,001,122.33. As previously announced on September 3, 2025, the number of shares and votes changed during September due to the issuance of new shares to service parts of the employee stock option program. This information is such information that Verve Group SE is obliged to make public in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information in this press release has been made public through the agency of the responsible person set out below for publication at the time stated by Verve's news distributor EQS Newswire at the publication of this press release. Contact: Ingo Middelmenne

Head of European Investor Relations

+49 174 90 911 90

ingo.middelmenne@verve.com Sören Barz

VP Corp. Communications & Strategic Initiatives

+49 170 376 9571

soeren.barz@verve.com

