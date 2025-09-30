Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2025) - Telo Genomics Corp. (TSXV: TELO) (OTCQB: TDSGF) (the "Company" or "Telo"), a leader in the development of diagnostic and prognostic tests for human disease through the analysis of telomeres, today announces the relocation and expansion of its clinical laboratories and offices from the MaRS startup incubation hub into a new, state-of-the-art clinical laboratory space in the Greater Toronto Area.

The relocation reflects the Company's continued progress leading to an expanding volume of clinical and research samples, as well as a commitment to thoughtful governance and positioning the company for long-term success. The Company started operating at the newly renovated office and laboratory space at 555 Richmond Street West, Toronto, M5V 3B1, effective September 29th.

"This move marks a significant milestone for Telo Genomics, driven by the growing demand for our advanced diagnostic tests," said Guido Baechler, Executive Chairman of the Board. "Our new, larger laboratory empowers us to scale our operations, accelerate our research programs, and ultimately, better serve our clinical partners. This facility is more than a new address; it's a launchpad for the next phase of our company's growth and innovation."

In a separate corporate update, the Company also announced the resignation of Hugh Rogers as a director of the Company. The Board of Directors thanks Mr. Rogers for his valuable contributions and guidance during his tenure and wishes him the best in his future endeavors.

About Telo Genomics

Telo Genomics is a biotech company pioneering the most comprehensive telomere platform in the industry with powerful applications and prognostic solutions. These include liquid biopsies and related technologies in oncology and neurological diseases. Liquid biopsy is a rapidly growing field of significant interest to the medical community for being less invasive and more easily replicated than traditional diagnostic approaches. By combining our team's considerable expertise in quantitative analysis of 3D telomeres with molecular biology and artificial intelligence to recognize disease associated genetic instability, Telo Genomics is developing simple and accurate products that improve day-to-day care for patients by serving the needs of pathologists, clinicians, academic researchers and drug developers. The benefits of our proprietary technology have been substantiated in 160+ peer reviewed publications and in 30+ clinical studies involving more than 3,000 patients with multiple cancers and Alzheimer's disease. Our lead application, Telo-MM is being developed to provide important, actionable information to medical professionals in the treatment of Multiple Myeloma, a deadly form of blood cancer. For more information, please visit www.telodx.com.

