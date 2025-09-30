Highlights:

Proposal to change the Company's name to Auriginal Metals Corp., reflecting a new strategy and vision.

Rebrand underscores focus on Chibougamau, Quebec, led by the newly acquired Roger Project.

Backed by Ore Group, the Company enters a new phase as a well-financed base and precious metals explorer led by new CEO Peter Cashin.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2025) - Kintavar Exploration Inc. (TSXV: KTR) ("Kintavar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will hold a special meeting of shareholders on October 28, 2025, whereby it will seek shareholder approval for a name change to Auriginal Metals Corp., among other corporate matters.

Special Meeting on October 28, 2025 - Name Change to Auriginal Metals Corp.

At the special meeting of shareholders on October 28, 2025, Kintavar will seek shareholder approval to change its name to Auriginal Metals Corp. (the "Name Change"). The Name Change will reflect Kintavar's refreshed management and corporate strategy, underpinned by the newly acquired Roger Project, located in the heart of Chibougamau, Quebec. The name change will mark a new era for Kintavar and its shareholders as a well-financed, Chibougamau-focused base and precious metals exploration company led by experienced management and backed by Ore Group.

Due to the ongoing postal strike in Canada (the "Strike") some shareholders may have experienced a delay in receiving the materials for the annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of Kintavar shareholders. The Meeting will be held at 10:00 a.m. (Montreal time) on October 28, 2025 at the offices of DLA Piper (Canada) LLP, 1501 McGill College Ave Suite 1400, Montreal, Quebec H3A 3M8. In addition a dial in has been provided for shareholders to join the meeting as follows:

Conference call participation:

North America Toll-Free: 1 877 234 4610

Local (Toronto): 416 883 8981

Participant Conference Access code: 4872953 #

Shareholders can view the Management Information Circular for the Meeting (the "Circular") under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Registered shareholders who wish to vote at the Meeting by proxy may contact Computershare Trust Company at 1-800-564-6253 to obtain their control number, and can vote online at www.investorvote.com, or by telephone voting at 1- 866-732-VOTE (8683). The Company intends to courier packages to registered shareholders.

Beneficial holders who hold their shares through a broker and have not received their information should contact their broker representative for instructions on how to vote.

Stock Option Grant

The Company is also pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has approved grants totaling 4,175,000 stock options to certain directors, officers, and consultants of the Company, allowing for the acquisition of up to, in the aggregate, 4,175,000 shares of the Company, pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. 4,000,000 stock options were granted to certain directors and officers of the Company. The options are exercisable at CAD $0.08 per share for five (5) years from the date of grant, vest one (1) year from the date of grant and are subject to regulatory policies and approvals.

The grant of options to certain directors and officers is a "related party transaction" under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company relied on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of related party matters, as the Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and neither the fair market value (as determined under MI 61-101) of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction, insofar as it involves the related parties, exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization (as determined under MI 61-101).

About Kintavar

Kintavar is a Quebec-focused copper and gold company with one of the province's largest and most diversified exploration portfolios. Its 100%-owned flagship Roger Project, located in the Chibougamau district, hosts a known gold-copper deposit with strong potential to host volcanic-hosted polymetallic massive sulphide deposits. With a diversified pipeline of greenfield projects across Quebec's best-known mining regions and backed by the Ore Group's proven exploration and capital markets team Kintavar has a clear focus on discovery and growth for copper, zinc and gold. The company is well-positioned to immediately execute an aggressive exploration and acquisition strategy and attract broader market attention. Further details on Kintavar are available on the company website at https://kintavar.com/.

Cautionary Statement

This news release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information and statements may include, among others, statements regarding future plans, costs, objectives or performance of the Corporation, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" "target" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, including the closing of the Transaction, appointment of the new officers and directors, and information regarding the Roger Project. Forward-looking statements and information are based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Corporation's control. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. The Corporation does not intend, nor does the Corporation undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

