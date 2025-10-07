Highlights:

New geological model identifies volcanic-hosted massive sulphide (VMS) potential at Roger for the first time.

Downhole electromagnetic and induced polarization (IP) surveys are now underway to locate the core of a potential Cu-Zn-Au-Ag sulphide body.

Off-hole anomalies will be prioritized for drill testing.

Early relogging and geochemical work confirm LaRonde-style geological similarities and strong base metal grades in historical drilling.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2025) - Kintavar Exploration Inc. (TSXV: KTR) ("Kintavar" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has commenced downhole geophysical survey work of historical holes on its Roger property, 5 km north northwest of Chibougamau, Quebec. The objective of the survey is to detect the centre of gravity of a massive sulphide deposit interpreted to exist on the property.

"Our preliminary evaluation has identified a potential Cu-Zn-Ag-Au massive sulphide marker horizon that has been traced along a strike length of at least 1.4 km," said Peter Cashin, Kintavar's CEO. "The strong geological similarities of Roger with Agnico-Eagle's LaRonde mine rocks gives us confidence that a base metal sulphide deposit could exist on the property. Positive geophysical results will be confirmation of the integrity of our geological model."

Interpreting the Roger Copper-Gold Project

While the Roger deposit was historically interpreted as a porphyry-style system, Kintavar's recent work suggests otherwise. The high degree of deformation and alteration observed in the rocks raises questions about the intrusive origin of the mineralization. Instead, evidence now points to a volcanic-hosted massive sulphide (VMS) environment.

Significant historical intersections support this reinterpretation, including 7.0% Zn, 0.36% Cu, 10.5 g/t Ag over 6.0 m and 3.6% Zn, 3.2% Cu, 123.5 g/t Ag, 27.0 g/t Au over 1.2 m. These intervals occur within iron-chlorite-altered felsic to intermediate tuffs, agglomerates, and banded flows, characteristic of VMS-style horizons. This marker horizon has now been traced along at least 1.4 km of strike length.

To refine this model, Kintavar has systematically compiled and re-evaluated all historical data from Roger, completing relogging and resampling of drill core, detailed rock geochemistry, and age dating of mineralized host rocks. In parallel, physical property testing (density, magnetic susceptibility, conductivity, resistivity, and chargeability) across all lithologies is underway to better detect subtle geophysical signatures of deep sulphide targets.

Geological Comparisons to Known VMS Deposits in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt

The geological reinterpretation of the historical exploration work completed on the property shows very strong similarities to the geological environment of the Agnico-Eagle's LaRonde 20N massive sulphide deposit1. Results from major oxide and trace element geochemical analysis from sampling of historical core completed in early August are comparable to the chemical signatures of LaRonde Mine rocks.

Downhole Geophysical Survey Work

The best means of detecting the deep presence of massive sulphide bodies is with the use of in-hole geophysical surveys. Survey crews from Abitibi Geophysics of Val d'Or, Quebec were mobilized to the property on October 1 and commenced survey work on October 2. Data collection of the 12-15 drillholes to be surveyed, covering 1.4 km strike-length of the Roger target, is estimated to be completed within two weeks.

Two methods of detection of sulphide conductors, BoreHole ElectroMagnetic (BHEM) and Borehole Induced Polarization (BHIP) systems will be used for this work:

For our BHEM, Abitibi will utilize the DigiAltantis BHEM probe and TerraScope 400V transmitters to acquire 3-component B-Field data with high dipole moment using a low base frequency for high conductance targets and a Single loop (400 to 600m side) configuration. The radius of detection by this method from the hole axis is about 150 m and is used to detect the presence of massive sulphide conductors.

For the BHIP, we will use our H2H-3D-IP® configuration in 12-15 pairs of holes. The current electrodes C1 and C2 are positioned at surface far from (twice the maximum depth of the surveyed holes) and on both sides of the zone of interest. Subsequently, two potential electrodes, P1 and P2 (receivers), are introduced in two predetermined holes at the same depth and are simultaneously lowered into the pair of holes as readings are performed. This method is used to detect the disseminated sulphide "cloud" commonly surrounding massive sulphide deposits.

Roger Exploration Plan for 2026

Geophysical targets identified from the survey work will be drill tested during the winter of 2026.

About Kintavar

Kintavar is a Quebec-focused copper and gold company with one of the province's largest and most diversified exploration portfolios. Its 100%-owned flagship Roger Project, located in the Chibougamau district, hosts a known gold-copper deposit with strong potential to host volcanic-hosted polymetallic massive sulphide deposits. With a diversified pipeline of greenfield projects across Quebec's best-known mining regions and backed by the Ore Group's proven exploration and capital markets team Kintavar has a clear focus on discovery and growth for copper, zinc and gold. The Company is well-positioned to immediately execute an aggressive exploration and acquisition strategy and attract broader market attention. Further details on Kintavar is available on the company website at https://kintavar.com/.

Qualified Person Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Charles Beaudry, P.Geo (1202) and géo. (311), a Qualified Person, as defined in "NI 43-101".

Disclosure Regarding Historical Resources

The Historic Report has been replaced by a technical report dated July 24, 2025 entitled "43-101 Technical Report on the Roger Property" (the "Technical Report"), which does not contain a resource estimate. The Technical Report was prepared for Kintavar by Alain-Jean Beauregard, P. Geo, whom is a qualified persons as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and is independent of the Corporation applying the tests set out in NI 43-101. A copy of the Technical Report will be filed under the Corporation's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca upon completion of the Transaction.

The Historic Report summarized above has been included simply to demonstrate the mineral potential of Roger. The Company considers the Historical Estimate to be relevant to the further development of the Project; however, it is not treating the Historical Estimate as a current mineral resource. The Historical Estimate was calculated in accordance with NI 43-101 and CIM Standards at the time of publication and predated the current CIM Estimation of Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves Best Practices Guidelines (November, 2019).

The Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to upgrade the Resource as current. To upgrade or verify the Historical Resource as current, the Company will need to complete a thorough review, analysis and resampling of the historical information and drill data as discussed above, along with the incorporation of subsequent exploration work and results subsequent to the publication of the Historic Report, Additionally, a full review of the economic parameters utilized to determine Reasonable Prospects of Eventual Economic Extraction would be required in order to produce a current mineral resource for the Project. Any future mineral resource will need to evaluate the open pit and/or underground potential taking into consideration the current cost and pricing conditions and constraints, along with continuity of resource blocks.

Cautionary Statement

This news release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information and statements may include, among others, statements regarding future plans, costs, objectives or performance of the Corporation, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" "target" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, including the closing of the Transaction, appointment of the new officers and directors, and information regarding the Roger Project. Forward-looking statements and information are based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Corporation's control. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. The Corporation does not intend, nor does the Corporation undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

1 Proven & Probable reserves of 19.9Mt grading 4.26 g/t Au (2,740 Koz), 10.7Mt grading 19.79 g/t Ag and 0.28% Cu, 0.98% Zn (6,830 Koz Ag and 30,033 tonnes Cu, 104,825 tonnes Zn, respectively). Indicated resources of 16.9Mt grading 2.79 g/t Au (1,522 Koz), 5.8Mt grading 15.28 g/t Ag, 0.14% Cu, 1.00% Zn (2,873 Koz Ag, 8,213 tonnes Cu, 58,633 tonnes Zn, respectively). Inferred resources of 8.8Mt grading 4.38 g/t Au (1,240 Koz), 1.6Mt grading 11.14 g/t Ag, 0.25% Cu, 0.34% Zn (580 Koz Ag, 4,101 tonnes Cu, 5,520 tonnes Zn, respectively). Source: Agnico Eagle year-end 2024 Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources Statement.

