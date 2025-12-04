Highlights:

Auriginal first day of trading as AUME on the Toronto Venture Exchange.

Drill planning to test the off-hole VMS conductors detected by downhole geophysical surveys on the Roger property has been completed.

Phase I drilling includes about 5,000 metres and will intersect the favourable gold-rich base metal sulphide horizon at the 500 m vertical level.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2025) - We are pleased to announce that Kintavar Exploration Inc. has officially been renamed Auriginal Mining Corp.(TSXV: AUME) ("Auriginal" or the "Company") and commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange as AUME.

In addition, the Company reports that drill planning for the winter 2026 Phase I program at the Roger project in the Chibougamau region has been completed for a February startup.

Figure 1 - Plan Map of Phase I Drillhole Locations, Roger VMS Project, Quebec

Figure 2 - Oblique Long-Section Showing Traces of Planned Diamond Drilling, Roger VMS Project, Quebec (looking North)

Drill Program Rational

The Roger deposit has long been viewed as a porphyry-style Au-Cu system. Auriginal's recent reinterpretation, based on relogging, resampling, geochemistry, and age dating, now suggests that the historical gold-copper deposit may sit below a deeper gold-rich VMS system up stratigraphy.

A continuous, sulphide-bearing marker horizon has been traced for at least 1.5 km, hosted in altered felsic to intermediate volcanic rocks typical of VMS environments. Geochemical and geological signatures show strong similarities to Agnico Eagle's LaRonde 20N massive sulphide deposit, reinforcing the potential for a second, high-grade base-metal deposit at depth.

Downhole EM surveys in nine historical holes have identified multiple strong off-hole conductors directly beneath and adjacent to the deepest drilling at Roger.

NE Target Area

Multiple moderate to strong conductors occur about 100 m below earlier drilling.

An especially strong 500-siemens plate lies 250-300 m NE of previous holes, aligned with historical Cu-Zn-Ag-Au intercepts.

This forms the top-priority drill target for potential massive sulphides.

SW Target Area

Off-hole formational conductors strengthen southwestward, coincident with historical high-grade base-metal intervals.

This trend suggests a second potential massive sulphide center.

Auriginal has completed its diamond drill planning to intersect the gold-rich massive sulphide horizon, targeting these newly defined conductor plates with the explicit objective of making a new VMS discovery below the existing gold system.

The 2026 program includes:

Minimum 4,675 m of diamond drilling (see Table 1, Figure 1) of the Roger mineralized system.

Testing conductive plates at the 500 m vertical level across 1.5 km of strike (see Figure 2).

Downhole EM in every new hole to tighten vectoring toward the core of the VMS system.

This is the first focused drill campaign designed specifically to test this new VMS interpretation and the high-priority targets defined by borehole electromagnetic surveys (BHEM). Drilling will also test the deep continuation of the historical porphyry-style or intrusion-related Au-Cu deposit on the property, which is still open at depth.





Table 1 - Location of Planned Phase I Drillholes (NAD83, Zone 18)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3259/276827_auriginaltable.jpg

About Auriginal Metals Inc.

Auriginal is a Quebec-focused copper and gold company with one of the province's largest and most diversified exploration portfolios. Its 100%-owned flagship Roger Project, located in the Chibougamau district, hosts a known gold-copper deposit with strong potential to host volcanic-hosted polymetallic massive sulphide deposits. With a diversified pipeline of greenfield projects across Quebec's best-known mining regions and backed by the Ore Group's proven exploration and capital markets team Auriginal has a clear focus on discovery and growth for copper, zinc and gold. The company is well-positioned to immediately execute an aggressive exploration and acquisition strategy and attract broader market attention. Further details on Auriginal is available on the company website at https://auriginal.ca/.

Qualified Person Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Charles Beaudry, P.Geo (1202) and géo. (311), a Qualified Person, as defined in "NI 43-101."

