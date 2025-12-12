Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2025) - Stephen Stewart, Chairman of the Board, Auriginal Mining Corp. ("Auriginal Mining" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUME) and its executive management team, joined Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Listings, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the Company's listing on TSX Venture Exchange.





Auriginal Mining is a Quebec-focused copper and gold Company with one of the province's largest and most diversified exploration portfolios. Its 100%-owned flagship Roger Project, located in the Chibougamau district, hosts a known gold-copper deposit with strong potential to host volcanic-hosted polymetallic massive sulphide deposits. With a diversified pipeline of greenfield projects across Quebec's best-known mining regions and backed by the Ore Group's proven exploration and capital markets team Auriginal has a clear focus on discovery and growth for copper, zinc and gold. The Company is well-positioned to immediately execute an aggressive exploration and acquisition strategy and attract broader market attention.

