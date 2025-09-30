Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2025) - LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that as of today, its shares are listed for trading on the Tradegate Exchange ("Tradegate"), one of Europe's most active investor-focused platforms, headquartered in Berlin, Germany. This listing marks a significant step in LaFleur Minerals' strategy to expand its global shareholder base and increase access to European capital markets.

The Company joined Tradegate in order to enhance visibility and accessibility to European and international investors, during an exciting and pivotal time in its exploration and development activities, as LaFleur Minerals transitions from explorer to fully-integrated gold producer at its flagship Beacon Gold Mill located in the prolific Abitibi Gold Belt. As the Company continues to expand its presence throughout new markets, Tradegate provides LaFleur Minerals with a unique opportunity to connect with a diverse, international and growing pool of investors, further solidifying its commitment to transparency, accessibility and long-term growth.

The Tradegate Exchange, operated by Tradegate AG, is one of Europe's most liquid venues for equities and exchange-traded products. As a market specialist, Tradegate manages over 10,000 German and international stocks and exchange-traded products (ETPs), largely targeted to the retail investor. Tradegate is known for its efficient trading platform, which can improve liquidity for listed stocks, facilitates fast, transparent and direct execution of securities orders, providing access to a larger pool of international investors and thereby enhancing their market presence and potential for wider access to investment capital.

This listing involves no issuance of new common shares or dilution of existing shareholders, and LaFleur Minerals will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), its primary exchange in Canada.

A service agreement dated September 2, 2025 has been executed by the Company with Native Ads, Inc. (the "Native Ads Agreement"). Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Native Ads Service Agreement, Native Ads has agreed to provide a marketing campaign, as part of which it will execute a comprehensive digital media advertising campaign for the Company, where the majority of the campaign budget will be allocated to cost per click costs, media buying and content distribution, and search engine marketing. The remaining budget will be allocated for content creation, web development, advertising creative development, search engine optimization, campaign optimization, and reporting and data insights services. The Native Ads Service Agreement remains in effect for 12 months or until the retainer is depleted, with services commencing in October 2025, the campaign period, and will not automatically renew. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Native Ads Service Agreement and as consideration for the services provided by Native Ads, the Company has agreed to provide Native Ads with a cash retainer fee of USD $75,000. Native Ads and its principals are arm's length from the Company and do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities nor do they have any right or intent to acquire such an interest. Native Ads is a full-service advertising agency based out of New York and Vancouver, BC, its business is located at 244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N-249 New York, N.Y. 10001 USA, and the email contact is info@nativeads.com and its phone number is 1-866-773-3540.

A service agreement dated September 18, 2025 has been executed by the Company with B-Inside International Media GmbH (the "Borse Inside Agreement"). Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Borse Inside Service Agreement, Borse Inside has agreed to provide publishing and other promotional activities for the Company specifically in the region of Europe. The services includes media Services in Borse Inside newsletters, publications on the website www.boerse-inside.de, and Stand-Alone-Email-Newsletters. The Borse Inside Service Agreement is for the period of October 2025, the campaign period, and will not automatically renew. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Borse Inside Service Agreement and as consideration for the services provided by Borse Inside, the Company has agreed to provide Borse Inside with a cash fee of EUR 20,000. Borse Inside and its principals are arm's length from the Company and do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities nor do they have any right or intent to acquire such an interest. Borse Inside's business is located at Christaweg 42, 79114 Freiburg, Germany, and the email contact is info@boerse-inside.de.

All scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been prepared and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo. (OGQ), Exploration Manager and Technical Advisor of the Company and considered a Qualified Person (QP) for the purposes of NI 43-101.

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) is focused on the development of district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt near Val-d'Or, Québec. Our mission is to advance mining projects with a laser focus on our resource-stage Swanson Gold Project and the Beacon Gold Mill, which have significant potential to deliver long-term value. The Swanson Gold Project is approximately 18,304 hectares (183 km2) in size and includes several prospects rich in gold and critical metals previously held by Monarch Mining, Abcourt Mines, and Globex Mining. LaFleur has recently consolidated a large land package along a major structural break that hosts the Swanson, Bartec, and Jolin gold deposits and several other showings which make up the Swanson Gold Project. The Swanson Gold Project is easily accessible by road allowing direct access to several nearby gold mills, further enhancing its development potential. Lafleur Minerals' fully-refurbished and permitted Beacon Gold Mill is capable of processing over 750 tonnes per day and is being considered for processing mineralized material at Swanson and for custom milling operations for other nearby gold projects.

