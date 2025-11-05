Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2025) - LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of a brokered private placement of gold-linked convertible notes with a minimum principal amount of $4,000,000 and up to a maximum principal amount of $7,000,000 (the "Gold-Linked Note Financing"). Proceeds from the Gold-Linked Note Financing will be used for general corporate purposes as well as operations, equipment and other expenses related to the restart of the Company's Beacon Gold Mill, a wholly-owned project with mine, mill and tailings pond located near Val d'Or, Québec, in Canada's prolific Abitibi greenstone belt. Additional details on the Gold-Linked Note Financing are included below.

Gold Linked Note Financing:

The Notes represent an unsecured obligation of the Company, and each Note may be converted, at the option of the holder, into common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") at a price of $0.80 per Common Share.

The Notes bear interest at a rate of 12% per annum on the aggregate principal amount of the Notes, calculated and payable semi-annually. The Notes will mature on or around November 30, 2028.

The principal amount of Notes outstanding will be reduced by the Company on an annual basis on an annual basis (the "Principal Payment Dates"), commencing on January 1, 2027, and ending with the final payment on November 30, 2028.

On each Principal Payment Date, the Company will also pay a premium equal to the "Gold Premium", being, with respect to any Principal Payment Date, an amount equal to (a) the number of Deposited Ounces to be delivered into escrow in respect of the quarter ending on such date, multiplied by (b) the amount, if any, by which the current gold price (the "London Gold Fix" price per ounce (in U.S. dollars) as of the 15th day of the month of such Principal Payment Date) exceeds USD$4,000.

FMI Securities Inc. (the " Agent ") will be lead agent and sole bookrunner for the Gold-Linked Note Financing. In connection with the Gold-Linked Note Financing, and pursuant to the terms of an agency agreement to be entered into between the Company and the Agent, the Company will:



pay the Agent a cash fee equal to seven percent (7.0%) (reduced to four percent (4.0%) for any President's List purchasers) of the gross proceeds from the sale of Notes, including any Notes sold pursuant to the Agents Option (defined herein); and



issue the Agent broker warrants (the " Broker Warrants ") equal to seven percent (7.0%) (reduced to four percent (4.0%) for any President's List purchasers) of the number of Notes sold in the Gold-Linked Note Financing. The Broker Warrants shall have an exercise price equal to $0.80 and will be exercisable for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance.

The Agent will have the option (the "Agents Option") to sell up to an additional $750,000 of the Notes, exercisable, in whole or in part, at any time up to 48 hours prior to the closing of the Gold-Linked Note Financing to cover over-allotments, if any.

All securities issued in connection with the Gold-Linked Note Financing will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day following the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

QUALIFIED PERSON STATEMENT

All scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been prepared and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo. (OGQ), Exploration Manager and Technical Advisor of the Company and considered a Qualified Person (QP) for the purposes of NI 43-101.

About LaFleur Minerals Inc.

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) is focused on the development of district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt near Val-d'Or, Québec. Our mission is to advance mining projects with a laser focus on our resource-stage Swanson Gold Project and the Beacon Gold Mill, which have significant potential to deliver long-term value. The Swanson Gold Project is approximately 18,304 hectares (183 km2) in size and includes several prospects rich in gold and critical metals previously held by Monarch Mining, Abcourt Mines, and Globex Mining. LaFleur has recently consolidated a large land package along a major structural break that hosts the Swanson, Bartec, and Jolin gold deposits and several other showings which make up the Swanson Gold Project. The Swanson Gold Project is easily accessible by road allowing direct access to several nearby gold mills, further enhancing its development potential. Lafleur Minerals' fully-refurbished and permitted Beacon Gold Mill is capable of processing over 750 tonnes per day and is being considered for processing mineralized material at Swanson and for custom milling operations for other nearby gold projects.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

