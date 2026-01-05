Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2026) - LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company" or "Issuer") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated December 29, 2025, it has closed a non-brokered hard dollar private placement for a total of 1,800,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.50 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $900,000 (the "Hard Dollar Offering"). Each Unit issued consists of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one (1) Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") granting the holder the right to purchase one (1) additional Common Share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.75 at any time on or before 36 months from the Closing Date. The securities offered under the Hard Dollar Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period in Canada expiring four (4) months and one day from the closing of the Offering, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

The gross proceeds from the Hard Dollar Offering will be used for the commissioning and restart of gold production operations at the Company's wholly-owned Beacon Gold Mine and Mill, as well as work at the Company's Swanson Gold Project in Val d'Or, Québec, and for general working capital purposes.

The Company has paid qualified finders and brokers a cash commission of $63,000, or 7% of the aggregate gross proceeds of the Hard Dollar Offering, and a total of 126,000 broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants"). Each Broker Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price equal to the Offering Warrant Price for a period of 24 months following the Closing Date.

TOTAL FINANCING OF $7,800,421.

This milestone is a strategic inflection point for LaFleur as the Company transitions from exploration to near-term gold production and value creation, providing strong financial momentum as the Company advances toward restarting gold production at its wholly-owned and recently updated Beacon Gold Mill and as it accelerates development of its Swanson Gold Project in the heart of Quebec's prolific Abitibi Gold Belt. With the previously announced (December 31,2025 News Release) closing of its LIFE Offering for an upsized amount and gross proceeds of $4,695,000 and Flow-Through Offering for an oversubscribed amount and gross proceeds of $2,205,421, and the last Hard Dollar $900,000 offering, the Company is well on its way to restart production at its Beacon Gold Mill. The Company's previously announced Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") is on its way to completion this month, which intends to outline a comprehensive, economic study for the sourcing of mineralized material from its nearby Swanson Gold Project and process at its nearby 100% Owned Beacon Gold Mill.

This news release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification or registration under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. "United States" and "U.S. person" are as defined in Regulation S under the U.S Securities Act.

About LaFleur Minerals Inc.

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (FSE: 3WK0) is focused on the development of district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt near Val-d'Or, Québec. Our mission is to advance mining projects with a laser focus on our resource-stage Swanson Gold Deposit and the Beacon Gold Mill, which have significant potential to deliver long-term value. The Swanson Gold Project is approximately 18,304 hectares (183 km2) in size and includes several gold- and critical-metal-rich prospects previously held by Monarch Mining, Abcourt Mines, and Globex Mining. LaFleur has recently consolidated a large land package along a major structural break that hosts the Swanson, Bartec, and Jolin gold deposits and several other showings which make up the Swanson Gold Project. The Swanson Gold Project is easily accessible by road allowing direct access to several nearby gold mills, further enhancing its development potential. Lafleur Mineral's fully refurbished and permitted Beacon Gold Mill is capable of processing over 750 tonnes per day and is being considered for processing mineralized material at Swanson and for custom milling operations for other nearby gold projects. https://lafleurminerals.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements related to the closing of the LIFE Offering and the FT Offering, and the anticipated use of proceeds from the LIFE Offering and the FT Offering. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

