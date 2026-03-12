LaFleur Minerals Inc.: Taking Key Steps to Advance Position in Prolific Gold Belt

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This article has been disseminated on behalf of LaFleur Minerals and may include paid advertising.

Gold prices have surged to record and near-record levels in recent months as persistent inflation concerns, geopolitical uncertainty and strong central-bank demand continue to drive investor interest in the precious metal. Major financial institutions have raised their outlook for bullion, with some analysts forecasting significantly higher prices over the next few years as global debt levels rise and economic volatility persists. In this environment, gold developers and emerging producers are working to strengthen their asset bases and accelerate projects that can respond to strong market conditions.

Among those is LaFleur Minerals Inc., which has taken several notable steps to advance its position within Québec's prolific Abitibi Gold Belt. The company recently released a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for its Swanson Gold Project sourcing mineralized material from its nearby gold mill, confirmed strong drilling results that reinforce the deposit's growth potential and continued advancing refurbishment work at its fully permitted Beacon Gold Mill. Together, these developments reflect LaFleur's strategy of combining exploration success with existing infrastructure as it works toward restarting gold production and strengthening its foothold in a rising gold market.

About LaFleur Minerals Inc.

LaFleur Minerals is focused on the development of district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt near Val-d'Or, Québec. The Company's mission is to advance mining projects with a laser focus on our resource-stage Swanson Gold Project and the Beacon Gold Mill, which have significant potential to deliver long-term value. The Swanson Gold Project is approximately 18,304 hectares (183 km2) in size and includes several prospects rich in gold and critical metals previously held by Monarch Mining, Abcourt Mines and Globex Mining. LaFleur has recently consolidated a large land package along a major structural break that hosts the Swanson, Bartec and Jolin gold deposits and several other showings, which make up the Swanson Gold Project. The Swanson Gold Project is easily accessible by road allowing direct access to several nearby gold mills, further enhancing its development potential. Lafleur Minerals' fully permitted and refurbished Beacon Gold Mill is capable of processing more than 750 tonnes per day and is being considered for processing mineralized material from Swanson and for custom milling operations for other nearby gold projects.

Qualified Person Statement - All scientific and technical information contained in the LaFleur Minerals Market Awareness Profile (MAP) has been reviewed and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo. (OGQ), Exploration Manager and Technical Advisor of the company and considered a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101-

