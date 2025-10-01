

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar fell against most major counterparts in the New York session on Tuesday.



The greenback fell to 6-day lows of 147.65 against the yen and 0.7939 against the franc.



The greenback declined to a 5-day low of 1.3896 against the loonie and a 6-day low of 0.6628 against the aussie.



The greenback dropped to a 5-day low of 1.3466 against the pound.



The currency may find support around 142.00 against the yen, 0.76 against the franc, 1.35 against the loonie, 0.68 against the aussie and 1.40 against the pound.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News