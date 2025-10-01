

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Japan will on Wednesday release its quarterly Tankan Survey of business sentiment, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The large manufacturing index is expected to show a score of +14, up from +13 in the previous three months. The outlook is pegged at +13, up from +12. Large all-industry capex was seen higher by 11.5 percent in Q2.



Australia will see September results for the construction and manufacturing indexes from AiG; in August, their scores were +1.0 and -20.9, respectively.



South Korea will provide September figures for imports, exports and trade balance; in August, imports were down 4.1 percent on year and exports rose an annual 1.2 percent for a trade surplus of $6.51 billion.



Indonesia will release August trade data and September inflation figures. In July, imports were down 5.86 percent on year and exports rose an annual 9.86 percent for a trade surplus of $4.18 billion. In August, overall inflation was down 0.08 percent on month and up 2.31 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 2.17 percent.



Several of the regional nations will see September results for their respective manufacturing PMIs from A&P Global, including Indonesia, Japan (Jibun), Malaysia, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.



Finally, the markets in China and Hong Kong are closed on Wednesday for the National Day holiday.



