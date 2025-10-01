Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2025) - Scryb Inc. (CSE: SCYB) (OTC Pink: SCYRF) (FSE: EIY) ("Scryb' or the "Company") announces that it has granted 3,870,000 stock options (the "Options") to various employees, directors, officers and consultants of the Company.

Each Option is exercisable at a price of $0.12 for one common share of the Company (each a "Common Share") for a period of five years from the date of grant and are being issued under the terms of the Company's Omnibus Long-Term Incentive Plan. The Options, and any Common Shares issued upon exercise of the Options, are subject to a four-month and one day resale restriction from the date of grant under applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

The aforementioned grant of Options resulted in certain directors and officers of the Company receiving an aggregate of 2,910,000 Stock Options. The Company has relied on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), contained in section 5.5(b) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of such insider participation.

About Scryb

Scryb invests in and actively supports a growing portfolio of innovative and high-upside ventures across the technology sector.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the technology described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at https://www.sedarplus.ca/.

