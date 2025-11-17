Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2025) - Scryb Inc. (CSE: SCYB) ("Scryb' or the "Company"), is pleased to highlight the closing of an investment by U.S.-based IFCM MicroCap Fund LP, managed by Intelligent Fanatics Capital Management, into Cybeats Technologies Corp. ("Cybeats"). The investment fund was the sole participant in this $1.44 million private placement.1

Scryb maintains its position as the largest institutional shareholder of Cybeats and currently holds approximately 75 million common shares, representing roughly 37% of the outstanding shares. Based on the closing price on November 14, 2025, this position represents a market value of approximately $12 million. A U.S. investment fund establishing an approximate 6% equity position represents a notable expansion of Cybeats' institutional shareholder base. IFCM's meaningful investment highlights the rising recognition of Cybeats among sophisticated investment entities, and furthers the confidence in its long-term prospects for significant value creation.



"With IFCM joining the shareholder base, Cybeats has expanded its institutional footprint across both Canada and the United States," said Daniel Proska, President of Scryb. "We expect continued institutional interest in 2026 as Cybeats advances toward profitability and scales its operations across both enterprise and government sectors."



"Scryb continues to support the vision and long-term growth strategy of Cybeats," said James Van Staveren, CEO of Scryb. "The participation of a respected U.S. fund such as IFCM highlights the growing recognition of Cybeats' leadership in software supply chain security. Scryb continues to evaluate opportunities to further strengthen its position as a long-term shareholder."



Scryb maintains a long-term investment perspective on Cybeats and remains aligned with its mission to strengthen its presence across critical industries. The Company believes the market for software supply chain intelligence and SBOM management solutions are entering a period of accelerating industry adoption.

Scryb invests in and actively supports a growing portfolio of innovative and high-upside ventures across the technology sector.

