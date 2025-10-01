

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to contract in September, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from Jibun revealed on Wednesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 48.5.



That's down from 49.7 in August and it moves further beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Intermediate goods producers recorded a solid deterioration in conditions, while both consumer and investment goods segments recorded only marginal rates of decline. Weighing on the headline PMI was a solid and accelerated decrease in manufacturing output during September.



Furthermore, the rate of contraction was the quickest seen in six months, with survey respondents often linking the fall to reduced inflows of new work.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News