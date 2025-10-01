ABB Electrification Service leaders recognized for driving innovation in energy storage solutions and customer-centric service strategies.

Highlights leadership in enabling next-generation service models in line with evolving customer needs for energy resilience and digitalization

Underscores ABB Electrification Service's commitment to helping industries modernize critical infrastructure, extend asset lifetimes, and accelerate the shift to smarter, cleaner, and more circular operations

Two leaders from ABB Electrification Service have been named among the Future of Field Service's prestigious 2025 Stand Out 50 Leaders. Dr. Matthew Wise, Global Head of Strategy Business Development, and Andressa Ferraz, Sustainability Advisory Service Manager for EMEA were selected for their outstanding contributions in redefining field service innovation and their roles in developing customer-centric energy solutions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250930302234/en/

ABB Electrification Service's Dr. Matthew Wise, Global Head of Strategy Business Development was recognized for his role in growing ABB's innovation ecosystem.

The recognition highlights the team's instrumental work in helping customers navigate the energy transition through new service business models and strategic collaborations that support operational rigor, circularity and long-term customer value.

"This recognition reflects Matt's and Andressa's commitment to redefining what field service can achieve when we work together with our customers as trusted partners," said Stuart Thompson, President of ABB Electrification Service. "Their leadership in developing accessible energy solutions shows how service innovation can drive both performance and sustainability, all while remaining relentlessly focused on customer outcomes. By turning emerging technologies into accessible business solutions, they've helped to ensure our customers are equipped to outrun the complexities of renewable energy integration."

Dr. Wise has played an integral part in driving strategic partnerships and acquisitions to grow ABB Electrification Service's innovation ecosystem, especially in key areas spanning digitalization, energy storage, and emerging technologies such as AI and edge computing. He has driven partnerships with startups like GridBeyond, Ndustrial and Pratexo, enabling ABB to deliver smarter electrical asset management and real-time decision-making capabilities.

Ferraz has been instrumental in pioneering ABB's newly launched Battery-Energy-Storage-Systems-as-a-Service (BESS-as-a-Service) offering, which addresses critical market needs around energy storage adoption. The service enables businesses to strategically manage energy costs, improve grid resilience, and accelerate their transition to renewable energy sources, all while paying only for the capacity they need, when they need it.

The Future of Field Service's Stand Out 50 Awards recognize leaders who are driving innovation, authenticity, and strategic execution in the field service industry.

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. By connecting its engineering and digitalization expertise, ABB helps industries run at high performance, while becoming more efficient, productive and sustainable so they outperform. At ABB, we call this 'Engineered to Outrun'. The company has over 140 years of history and more than 105,000 employees worldwide. ABB's shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ABBN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (ABB). www.abb.com

ABB Electrification is a global technology leader making efficient and reliable use of electricity from source to socket possible. With more than 50,000 employees across 100 countries, we collaborate with our customers and partners to solve the world's greatest challenges in electrical distribution and energy management. We help businesses, industry, and consumers run their facilities and homes efficiently and reliably. As the energy transition accelerates, we are electrifying the world in a safe, smart and sustainable way. go.abb/electrification

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250930302234/en/

Contacts:

For more information please contact:

Media Relations

Eva Ford-Murphy

Phone: +61 439 341 812

Email: eva.ford-murphy@au.abb.com

Investor Relations

Phone: +41 43 317 71 11

Email: investor.relations@ch.abb.com

ABB Ltd

Affolternstrasse 44

8050 Zurich

Switzerland