

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BHP (BHP, BHP.L, BLT.L, BHP.AX, BHG.JO) announced that it will invest more than A$840 million in a suite of strategic projects at Olympic Dam in South Australia's far north, aimed at enhancing underground mining productivity and strengthening the region's position as a leading copper-producing area.



A major component of the investment is the construction of an underground access tunnel-known as a decline-into the Southern Mine Area. This will open up a new section of the resource and streamline the movement of materials and equipment. The project is expected to generate nearly 200 construction jobs during development.



To improve mine stability and access to previously unreachable ore sections, BHP is introducing a new backfill delivery system. This system will transport cement paste fill through an underground pipe network, enhancing operational efficiency.



Olympic Dam's underground electric rail network will be extended from 4.85 kilometres to over 6 kilometres, supported by six new locomotives. This expansion, along with increased ore pass capacity, will reduce truck haulage distances, improve safety, and simplify materials handling in the Southern Mine Area.



Additionally, a new oxygen plant will be installed to support the smelter's debottlenecking program. This upgrade will increase copper concentrate smelting rates from 80 to 85 tonnes per hour. Oxygen is essential in the smelting process, helping to remove sulphur and iron impurities to produce blister copper with 99% purity. The refined output includes copper cathode, gold, and silver.



Together, these initiatives-alongside other ongoing developments across Copper SA-will enhance operational efficiency and unlock future growth opportunities, solidifying South Australia's role as a globally significant copper supplier.



