Moonpig Group Plc - Total Voting Rights

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 01

1 October 2025

Moonpig Group plc

VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

In accordance with DTR 5.6.1R, Moonpig Group plc notifies the market that as at 30 September 2025, Moonpig Group plc's ordinary issued share capital consists of 322,911,597 ordinary shares of 10 pence.

Moonpig Group plc does not hold any shares in Treasury, but holds 354,642 ordinary shares in the Moonpig Group plc Employee Benefit Trust (EBT). The trustee has agreed not to vote the ordinary shares held by it. As such 354,642 ordinary shares are treated as not carrying voting rights.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Moonpig Group plc is 322,556,955.

Enquiries

Moonpig Group

Nickyl Raithatha, Chief Executive Officer

investors@moonpig.com

Andy MacKinnon, Chief Financial Officer

About Moonpig

Moonpig Group plc (the "Group") is a leading online greeting cards and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Red Letter Days and Buyagift brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences.

The Group's leading customer proposition includes an extensive range of cards, a curated range of gifts, personalisation features and next day delivery offering.

The Group offers its products through its proprietary technology platforms and apps, which utilise unique data science capabilities designed by the Group to optimise and personalise the customer experience and provide scalability. Learn more at https://www.moonpig.group/.


© 2025 PR Newswire
