

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sika has acquired Marlon Tørmørtel A/S, a mortar manufacturer in Denmark. Marlon is a family-owned, high-performing business. The company specializes in the production of mortars, mainly serving contractors, concrete element manufacturers, and specialized applicators, and reaches the market through builders' merchants.



Sika said the acquisition of Marlon will considerably expand presence in the mortar segment and create even stronger relationships with Nordic distributors and contractors. The combination of Marlon's and Sika's salesforce, product range, and customer base will create cross-selling opportunities.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News