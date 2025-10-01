Apex Critical Metals Corp.: Apex Critical Metals Acquires Key REE Rights at Highly Prospective Elk Creek Carbonatite Complex, Nebraska

Company grows portfolio with underexplored 50-year-old Rare Earth Elements discovery with historically significant high-grade drill intercepts

Highlights

The Company has secured highly prospective rare earth element ("REE") mineral rights to key underexplored areas of the Elk Creek Carbonatite Complex in Nebraska, USA, (the "Rift Project").

Two target areas of known REE mineralization acquired (East Zone and West Zone).

Project includes multiple historical drill holes that are well-mineralized in REEs , highlights include: 155.5 metres ("m") of 2.70% TREO [1] ,Including 54.9 m at 3.30% TREO (EC-93). 236.2 m of 2.10% TREO , including 68.2 m of 3.32% TREO (NEC11-004).

Apex's Rift Project area (~2,784 acres) now represents the largest position in the Elk Creek Carbonatite Complex (NioCorp Developments Ltd. holding the other commanding position in the district with ~1,397 acres)

Nebraska, USA is considered a favourable jurisdiction for development with private land ownership facilitating streamlined permitting path.

The Company is continuing to compile historically available data and is actively planning an inaugural Q4-2025 exploration program, including drilling.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / Apex Critical Metals Corp. (CSE:APXC)(OTCQX:APXCF)(FWB:KL9) ("Apex" or the "Company"), a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the identification and development of critical and strategic metals, is pleased to provide an update regarding the acquisition of certain mineral rights within the Elk Creek Carbonatite Complex in southeastern Nebraska, U.S.A, (see Figure 1 and news release dated Sept. 3, 2025).

The Rift Project includes exploration rights and purchase options for approximately 2,784acres (~1,127 ha), flanking NioCorp Developments Ltd. to the east and west within the Elk Creek Carbonatite Complex. The Company's property position is considered highly prospective for rare earth element (REE) mineralization based on extensive historical exploration data.

Sean Charland, CEO of Apex Critical Metals notes, "This acquisition positions Apex at the forefront of U.S. critical minerals exploration and development, particularly in rare earths, which are vital for advanced technologies, renewable energy, and US National Security. The Elk Creek area has long been recognized for its geological promise, and we're eager to advance exploration on these underexplored extensions to unlock their full REE potential. Coupled with a favourable jurisdiction and the exploration expertise of Dahrouge Geological, which has multiple globally significant critical metals discoveries to their credit, the Company is primed for further discovery."

Figure 1: Elk Creek Carbonatite Complex location with excellent infrastructure

The Elk Creek Carbonatite, a rare metal complex identified over 50 years ago, hosts significant potential for REE's alongside other critical minerals including niobium. While the area outside of NioCorp's Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NB - Market Capitalization ~US$600M, as of September 25, 2025) Elk Creek Critical Minerals Project have been largely underexplored in recent decades, the acquired Rift Project includes areas with documented high-grade REE intercepts from historical drilling. Project highlights include:

Of approximately 106 drill holes completed by Molycorp prior to 1986, at least 19 drill holes were completed within the Company's Rift Project area.

Highlights (see Figure 2): 155.5 m of 2.70% TREO (hole EC-93), starting from 149.4 m depth Includes a 54.9 m at 3.30% TREO. 236.19 m of 2.10% TREO (NEC11-004). Includes a 68.2 m at 3.32% TREO.



Figure 2 - Cross sectional view of NEC11-004 and EC-93 showing broader intervals (red) and higher-grade intervals within (purple) in an area that remains wide open for expansion.

According to Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. News, 2011-09-19

"The drill hole (NEC11-004) encountered REE mineralization within strongly altered carbonatite and associated alkaline rocks. The step-out from historical hole EC-93 confirms the potential for a sizable deposit. As well, the potential for the discovery of a high-grade core is also highlighted with 10 individual assays greater than 4.0 per cent TREO (average sample width of 1.37 metres) within the 68.18-metre high-grade REE zone."

Historical exploration of the Elk Creek Carbonatite included approximately 106 drill locations totalling approximately 46,797 m by Molycorp from 1973 to 1986 across the entire Elk Creek Carbonatite Complex, with at least 19 completed within the boundary of the current Rift Project. In 2011, Quantum Rare Earth Development Corp. completed an additional five holes, with two holes focused on REE mineralization outside of the core Niobium Deposit currently being developed by NioCorp Developments Ltd.

Key highlights of the acquired claims include historical drill hole EC-93, which intersected a substantial 155.5-meter interval grading 2.70% total rare earth oxides (TREO) starting from 149.4 meters depth. Within this zone, higher-grade sub-intervals were encountered, including 18.3 meters at 3.94 % TREO and a peak of 3.0 meters at 5.37% TREO. Mineralization in EC-93 is hosted in barite beforsite lithology, with REEs occurring primarily as monazite and bastnasite in radial patches, aggregates, and vein-like structures. The surrounding area features similar carbonatite intrusions into Precambrian granitic and metamorphic basement rocks, covered by approximately 190-200 meters of Pennsylvanian sediments, with no surface outcrops. This setting suggests strong potential for extensions of REE mineralization beyond the core areas historically targeted for niobium, offering opportunities for new discoveries through modern geophysical and drilling techniques.

Further details on the geology and REE mineralization at the Rift Project, will be reported in forthcoming news releases.

Management cautions that discoveries on adjacent properties (e.g., NioCorp Developments Ltd.) are not necessarily indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Rift Project. Drillhole EC-93 was originally completed by Molycorp between 1984-1986 with reanalysis performed by Quantum Rare Earth Development Corp. in 2010. The EC-93 results presented herein are from the 2010 reanalysis.

Advancing U.S. Rare Earth Independence

This move aligns with surging U.S. investments in domestic REE production. Recent developments include the Department of Defense's US$400 million equity stake in MP Materials' Mountain Pass mine and Apple's US$500 million multi-year supply agreement with the same producer. According to the U.S. Geological Survey's 2025 Mineral Commodity Summaries, the U.S. remains 100% import-dependent for several critical minerals, including rare earths, with domestic consumption at approximately 8,800 metric tons of rare earth oxides equivalent in 2024. The Company's entry into the Elk Creek area supports efforts to diversify and secure North American REE supplies amid global supply chain vulnerabilities, including China's recent extensions of production quotas on imported concentrates.

The Company is in the process of modelling all historical information for targeted drilling in the coming months to confirm and expand upon the historical REE findings, with a focus on the EC-93 area and potential extensions. Further updates will be provided as exploration progresses.

Qualified Person and Historical Results

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nathan Schmidt, P. Geo., Senior Geologist for Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd., and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 on standards of disclosure for mineral projects, who has prepared and reviewed the content of this press release.

The results disclosed in this press release are considered historical. A "Qualified Person", on behalf of Apex Critical Metals Corp., has not performed sufficient work or data verification to validate these results in accordance with NI 43-101. The Company views the historical results as relevant from a targeting perspective with indication of the Rift Project area's potential, however they should not be relied upon for any other purpose until such time that the Company has completed further data verification and its own drilling, which the Company plans to complete in the coming months.

Molycorp, Inc. (1973-1986). Elk Creek Carbonatite Exploration Drill Program Reports. Internal company records, archived at the Nebraska Geological Survey, Lincoln, Nebraska, USA. Daigle, P., P.Geo. (2012).; NI 43-101 Elk Creek NB Project, Nebraska, US - Resource Estimate Update, Prepared for Quantum Rare Earth Development Corp., by Tetra Tech Wardrop, April 23, 2012.

[1] Total rare earth oxide , includes the sum of Ce2O3, La2O3, Pr2O3, Nd2O3, Eu2O3, Sm2O3, Gd2O3, Tb2O3, Dy2O3, Ho2O3, Er2O3, Tm2O3, Yb2O3, Lu2O3, and Y2O3.

