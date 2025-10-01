Global sports company PUMA has renewed and extended its partnership early with HYROX, the World Series of Fitness Racing, which is expected to draw more than 1.3 million participants around the world this season. Until 2030, PUMA will provide official sportswear for HYROX, featuring shoes with industry-leading NITRO technology, and become the exclusive title partner for the HYROX World Championships. PUMA has also signed three additional elite HYROX athletes as global brand ambassadors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251001282334/en/

PUMA announces early renewal of its long-term partnership with leading fitness sport HYROX The World Series of Fitness Racing

HYROX, which has successfully created a major movement in the industry by combining running and functional training into one fast-paced competition, is the world's fastest growing fitness sport. PUMA recognized the great potential of this sport early on and has partnered with HYROX since the first race in Hamburg in 2017 before becoming a global partner in 2023. Since then, PUMA has used the partnership as a successful platform to increase brand awareness with the sport's many passionate participants and provides performance products that are tailored to the needs of the athletes.

"HYROX, which has grown enormously in recent years, is one of our strategically most important partnerships as a sports brand, and a great showcase for our innovative performance products, such as our combination of NITRO technology and industry leading PUMAGRIP," said PUMA CEO Arthur Hoeld. "Our products have proven that they support the different requirements of athletes in this very versatile sport and help them to achieve great results. We are very encouraged by the great feedback we have received from athletes and partners alike, which helps us position ourselves even stronger as a sports brand."

Earlier this year, PUMA introduced its first performance collection for HYROX to include both apparel and footwear and will continue to expand this offering throughout the coming years, adding to its successful PUMA x HYROX collections more product innovations and athlete-driven storytelling, as the partnership continues to evolve toward 2030.

As part of Wednesday's announcement at the first major of the season in Hamburg, PUMA also announced an exciting expansion of its roster of elite HYROX athletes.

PUMA's newest HYROX ambassadors include Men's Open Doubles world record holder, Jake Williamson, Women's Pro Doubles world record holder and Australia's fastest female, Joanna Wietrzyk, and Hidde Weersma, the Dutch athlete who won the Men's pro 25-29 World Championships in 2024 and is the strength and conditioning coach of the NOCNSF the body responsible for the participation of Dutch athletes in the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

They are now part of a roster of more than 60 PUMA-athletes in the sport, including recently crowned 2025 HYROX World Champion Linda Meier, 2024 HYROX World Champion Megan Jacoby and three-time HYROX World Champion and Men's Pro world record holder Hunter McIntyre amongst others.

PUMA's Vice President of Brand and Marketing, Richard Teyssier, commented: "The continuation of this partnership for the next years reinforces PUMA's commitment to the growth of fitness racing and provides the right platform to increase our brand awareness within the HYROX community and beyond. On top of that, bringing together these outstanding athletes to our global team underlines our commitment to championing the next generation of fitness talent and to win the hearts of HYROX racers, positioning PUMA as the community's most trusted and innovative brand."

"This partnership marks a defining milestone in our journey, and the progress we've made has been nothing short of remarkable. Last year, we solidified this collaboration with PUMA becoming the official global apparel and footwear partner for all HYROX events, and today, extending this partnership to 2030 sets the stage for the next chapter of our evolution," Moritz Frste, Co-Founder of HYROX, added. "From our very first race in Hamburg in 2017, PUMA has been with us since day one a rarity in the world of sports partnerships. This relationship has not only shaped the identity of HYROX but has been truly foundational to the growth of the sport itself. This extended partnership allows us to keep pushing the boundaries of innovation, inspiring athletes, and ensuring that HYROX remains accessible to competitors of all levels, across the globe. PUMA's Go Wild philosophy aligns seamlessly with the HYROX spirit fearless, authentic, and relentlessly driven. Together, we're excited to continue challenging limits and empowering individuals to unlock their full potential."

With a remarkable 100% year-on-year increase, HYROX continues to soar in popularity. The 2024/25 season saw 74 events being held and attracted more than 650,000 participants. As the sport's momentum continues, the 2025/ 26 season is set to draw 1.3 million participants across over 100 events by 2026, cementing HYROX as a global fitness phenomenon.

Celebrating the unique and early renewal of their contract extension, PUMA will be present in HYROX hometown for over four action-packed days at the Hamburg Exhibition Halls. The event will feature the first Major of the season, with elite racing taking center stage as top tier athletes compete at the highest level. Over 15,000 athletes will compete in the ultimate test of strength and endurance, PUMA's vision for HYROX for the next five years begins to unfold.

For more information about PUMA Go Wild, visit www.puma.com, or follow our journey on social media @PUMA.

PUMA

PUMA is one of the world's leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For 75 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world's fastest athletes. PUMA is committed to redefining sport and self-expression, empowering athletes and consumers to perform at their best while staying true to who they are. With a focus on innovation, authenticity, and joy, PUMA continues to push the boundaries of performance and sports-style. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about 20,000 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany.

HYROX

HYROX is a global ecosystem of events, training, and coaching designed to inspire and impact 100 million lives. Built around a unique race format of 8 x 1 km runs and 8 workout stations, HYROX has established the gold standard in fitness competition and is driving toward Olympic recognition. By connecting the world's gym communities through the transformative power of training and competition, HYROX is the cultural heartbeat of fitness.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251001282334/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

PUMA

Mario Almeida

Director of Global PR Brand Activations

mario.almeida@puma.com

HYROX

Emma Nicholson

Account Director, Fittest PR

hyrox@fittestpr.com