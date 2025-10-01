Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 01.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Globaler Gamechanger: CiTech expandiert in Europa - neue Chancen für Investoren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ARDL | ISIN: US03937X1090 | Ticker-Symbol: RCAA
Frankfurt
01.10.25 | 08:02
9,700 Euro
-1,02 % -0,100
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARCELIK AS ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARCELIK AS ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,70015,40011:22
PR Newswire
01.10.2025 09:24 Uhr
160 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Beko Europe Appoints Akin Garzanli as New CEO

Akin Garzanli, who previously served as CMO of Beko has been appointed as the CEO of Beko Europe

ISTANBUL, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beko, a global leader in home appliances, today announced a new senior level appointment. Akin Garzanli, who has been serving as Chief Marketing Officer of Beko since 2022 has been appointed as Beko Europe's CEO and Beko's Chief Commercial Officer in the Europe Region. He is taking over this role from Ragip Balcioglu, who has been appointed as Beko's Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer.

Akin Garzanli, Beko Europe CEO

Akin Garzanli has joined Beko for over 20 years ago. In his last role, leading 22 global and local brands in more than 55 countries with a marketing team spread across a large geography and developing marketing strategies that make a difference, he had been in charge of global brand management and marketing communications, industrial design, product management, small domestic appliances, content excellence, marketing insight and analytics, and marketing growth and transformation. In addition to the marketing function, he also oversaw the Middle East, Africa, and CIS regions as of 2023.

Garzanli started his career in 2002, when he became responsible for Beko's global markets. He has held key positions in the company's global functions, including sales, product management, marketing and customer service. In 2018, he was appointed as Global Customer Care Director, and as of 2020, he assumed the role of Global Brand Director in addition to this position.

Garzanli graduated from St. George's Austrian High School in Istanbul and holds a bachelor's degree from Istanbul University in the field of Management. He earned his MBA from the Koç University. Garzanli also completed several programs at Harvard Business School and Kellogg School of Management.

Akin Garzanli has brought energy and clarity to Beko's global marketing capability, and he knows how to turn consumer insight into performance. Beko Europe has a wide brand portfolio, and Garzanli's experience managing and growing multiple brands across markets, combined with his agile approach, will help Beko get closer to its customers and turn brand strength into further results.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2786746/Beko_Europe_CEO.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2765641/5535155/Beko_Logo_Corporate.jpg

Beko_Logo_Corporate

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/beko-europe-appoints-akn-garzanl-as-new-ceo-302572113.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.