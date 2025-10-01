

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar fell to a 1-week low of 97.35 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 97.86.



Against the euro, the aussie dropped to 1.7819 from Tuesday's closing value of 1.7751.



Against the U.S., the Canada and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie edged down to from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6590, 0.9179 and 1.1377 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6611, 0.9205 and 1.1407, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 95.00 against the yen, 1.79 against the euro, 0.64 against the greenback, 0.90 against the loonie and 1.11 against the kiwi.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News