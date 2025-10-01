

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The yen rose to a 2-week high of 173.20 against the euro, a 1-month high of 198.32 against the pound and nearly a 2-week low of 147.33 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 173.70, 198.98 and 148.03, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc, the yen edged up to 185.39 from Tuesday's closing value of 185.86.



Against the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen advanced to a 4-month high of 85.49 and nearly a 3-month high of 105.87 from yesterday's closing quotes of 85.79 and 106.31, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 171.00 against the euro, 195.00 against the pound, 145.00 against the greenback, 183.00 against the franc, 83.00 against the kiwi and 104.00 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News