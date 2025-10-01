Redefining what's possible with AI-powered global understanding

RWS, a content solutions company, powered by technology and human expertise, has shattered a major AI translation milestone: translating one trillion words in just 12 months through its language technology platform. To put that into perspective, it's the same as handling the entire digital knowledge base of a Fortune 500 company every single hour.

This achievement powered by RWS's industry-leading language technology platform that includes Language Weaver and Trados marks a new era in enterprise-grade, highly scalable multilingual communication.

Translating one trillion words in a year is more than a number. It demonstrates the accelerating impact of AI in enterprise communication. Enterprises are turning to language AI and embedding scale, security and specializations deep into their enterprise content ecosystems and technology stacks amplifying the value of their content investments globally.

"Reaching this incredible milestone is proof that RWS continues to unlock global understanding for our clients," said Christina Scott, Chief Product and Technology Officer, RWS. "It also showcases the unrivalled impact of RWS's industry-leading technologies, which combine AI innovation with human expertise, to redefine what's possible in multilingual content."

With one trillion words and counting, RWS is just getting started investing in the future of language AI; making global understanding faster, smarter and more human.

