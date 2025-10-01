

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Dutch manufacturing activity expanded at the quickest pace in more than three years in September, driven by accelerated rises in output, new work, and employment, survey data from S&P Global showed on Wednesday.



The Nevi manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 53.7 in September from 51.9 in August. A score above 50.0 indicates expansion in the sector.



Output logged the fastest growth since May 2024, linked to improved customer demand and new product launches.



New business grew at the quickest pace in six months on the back of strong domestic demand as export orders fell in September amid reports of intense competition across global markets.



In line with rising new orders and output, firms raised workforce numbers at the quickest pace since December 2022, while stocks of purchased items fell again.



On the price front, input price inflation eased to the weakest since October 2024 due to intense competition among vendors. As a result, selling price inflation has eased since August.



Separate official data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed that the annual retail sales growth moderated to 3.6 percent in August from 4.3 percent in July. Non-food turnover grew by 3.4 percent, and the food sector advanced 3.9 percent.



