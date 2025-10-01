Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.10.2025
Globaler Gamechanger: CiTech expandiert in Europa - neue Chancen für Investoren!
WKN: A2PBSB | ISIN: SE0012141687 | Ticker-Symbol: 3AJ
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SkiStar AB Year-End Report September 2024-August 2025

MORE GUESTS ARE VISITING THE MOUNTAINS - A FAVOURABLE CALENDAR AND LOTS OF NEWS FOR THE COMING WINTER SEASON

Fourth Quarter

  • Net sales for the fourth quarter decreased by SEK 113 million, -33 percent, to SEK 226 million (339).
  • Operating profit for the fourth quarter decreased by SEK 31 million, -11 percent, to SEK -310 million (-279).
  • Capital gains from exploitation operations were included with SEK 1 million (76).
  • Cash flow from operating activities increased by SEK 85 million to SEK -149 million (-234).
  • Basic and diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK -3.35 (-3.49), an increase of 4 percent.

Full Year

  • Net sales for the full year decreased by SEK -48 million, -1 percent, to SEK 4,631 million (4,769).
  • Operating profit/loss for the full year increased by SEK 45 million, 6 percent, to SEK 785 million (740).
  • Capital gains from exploitation operations were included with SEK 51 million (67).
  • Cash flow from operating activities increased by SEK 24 million to SEK 1,108 million (1,084).
  • Basic and diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK 7.05 (6.04), an increase of 17 percent.

Significant events during and after the period

• The Board proposes a dividend of SEK 3.00 (2.80) per share, totaling SEK 235 (219) million. The dividend represents 43 percent (46) of the Group's profit after tax.

• Demand for mountain holidays is stable ahead of the winter season and the booking volume, measured as the number of overnight stays booked through SkiStar's mediated accommodation, amounted to -2 percent compared with the same period in the previous year. Booking volume at the start of the winter season is strong thanks to an advantageous calendar that facilitates a long Christmas and New Year holiday. Around 85 percent of the mediated accommodation is already booked for that part of the season and booking volume is up 3 percent.

Comments from the CEO Stefan Sjöstrand:

"The good operating profit and improved margins in the financial year, together with a stable booking volume, mean that we are well prepared for the coming winter season."

Time for conference call and web presentation

Wednesday 1 October 2025 at 10.00 a.m. CEST.
Web cast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/p25wuh63

Web cast & participation at conference call to ask questions:
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI69ec079c9d934132a60863f39a7d5788

For registration and dial-in details, please follow the link above. Please make sure you are connected to the phone conference by calling in and registering a few minutes before the conference begins. The presentation and a recorded version of the web presentation will be available on the same webpage after the presentation.

This information is information that SkiStar AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on 1 October 2025, at 07.00 a.m. CEST.

Further information can be reached from:

Stefan Sjöstrand, CEO, tel +46 (0)280 841 60.
Sara J Uggelberg, CFO, tel +46 (0)280 841 60.

SkiStar in brief

SkiStar AB (publ) is listed on the Mid Cap list of the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. The Group owns and operates mountain resorts in Sälen, Vemdalen, Åre and Stockholm (Hammarbybacken) in Sweden and in Hemsedal and Trysil in Norway. Operations are divided into three segments: Operation of Mountain Resorts, Property Development & Exploitation and Operation of Hotels. As the leading holiday tour operator for Scandinavia, SkiStar's business concept is to create memorable mountain experiences, develop sustainable destinations, offer accommodation, activities, products and services of the highest quality with our guests in focus. For further information, please visit https://investor.skistar.com/en.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
