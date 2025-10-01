SOITEC INITIATES SUCCESSION PROCESS FOR CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER PIERRE BARNABÉ

Bernin (Grenoble), France, October 1, 2025 - Pierre Barnabé, Chief Executive Officer of Soitec (Euronext Paris), has informed the Board of Directors of his intention to leave the Group for personal reasons.

Pierre Barnabé has committed to remain in his position for a period of six months until the end of the 2025-2026 fiscal year, in order to ensure a smooth transition. He will therefore continue in his role as Chief Executive Officer of Soitec until March 31, 2026.

The Board reiterates its confidence in Pierre Barnabé and the management team during this transition period to continue to implement the company's strategy and the organisational structure decided under his leadership.

The Board of Directors has initiated the process of appointing a new Chief Executive Officer. This process will be led by the Board's Compensation, Nominations and Board Governance Committee, which will consider both internal and external candidates.

Frédéric Lissalde, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Soitec, said:

"Throughout our collaboration, I have witnessed Pierre Barnabé's commitment and the quality of his work in a complex market environment. His contribution has been instrumental in shaping the structure and positioning of the Group. Since taking office in 2022, he has shown determination and leadership, working closely with the Board in a climate of trust and transparency, to lay the foundations for Soitec's return to growth. Following his decision, the Board of Directors has initiated the process of recruiting a successor, with the utmost confidence in the strength of our teams, the quality of our governance and the company's ability to pursue its development in a sustainable and disciplined manner."

Pierre Barnabé, Chief Executive Officer of Soitec, said:

"I remain fully committed to leading Soitec during this transition period, alongside our teams, to continue implementing our strategy and the organisation I have put in place, in agreement with the Board. We have made significant progress. Soitec now benefits from a diversified customer and product base, a more creative approach to innovation, flexible production and a strengthened financial structure. Thanks to the talent and dedication of our people, I am confident in the company's ability to continue innovating and to seize market opportunities in the months and years ahead."

