Mittwoch, 01.10.2025
Globaler Gamechanger: CiTech expandiert in Europa - neue Chancen für Investoren!
WKN: 885421 | ISIN: FI0009002422 | Ticker-Symbol: OUTA
Tradegate
01.10.25 | 10:20
3,828 Euro
-1,34 % -0,052
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.10.2025 10:15 Uhr
Outokumpu Oyj: Inside information: Outokumpu is proceeding with its planned restructuring program

Outokumpu Corporation
Stock exchange release
October 1, 2025 at 11.15 EEST

Inside information: Outokumpu is proceeding with its planned restructuring program

On July 31, 2025, in connection with its second-quarter results, Outokumpu announced that it had started to plan a new restructuring program, aimed at achieving structural cost savings of EUR 100 million by the end of 2027. Outokumpu has now proceeded with the planning.

The scope of the restructuring program is mainly focusing on business area Europe and global group functions. The planned structural cost savings are to be achieved through fixed-cost reductions, efficiency improvements across the organization, and optimization of the production footprint.

The planned measures, subject to customary local negotiations in accordance with local legislation, are expected to affect approximately 650 Outokumpu full-time positions by the end of 2027. The reduction of 94 positions has already been agreed earlier, and approximately 120 positions are expected to be reduced through normal attrition. Therefore, the company is now initiating negotiations that may affect up to 450 employees. The negotiations are anticipated to begin in the following weeks.

Outokumpu anticipates recording an adjustment item of approximately EUR 45 million related to a restructuring provision mainly in the fourth quarter of 2025. The majority of the EUR 45 million cash flow impact is expected in 2026.

"We continue to face persistent challenges in stainless steel demand in Europe, intensified by low-priced imports from Asia and the limited effectiveness of existing safeguard measures. Our current level of profitability is unsustainable, and we need to accelerate the pace of change at Outokumpu. As a result, Outokumpu must proceed with the planned, robust structural cost-saving measures. Unfortunately, these plans will affect our employees, and we are committed to supporting them throughout this transition," says Kati ter Horst, CEO of Outokumpu.

Employee negotiations will be conducted locally in accordance with applicable laws and regulations. Final decisions will be made after the completion of these negotiations.

For more information:

Investors: Ulla Paajanen, SVP, IR and Strategic Advisory, tel. +358 40 763 8767

Media: Päivi Allenius, SVP - Communications and Brand, tel. +358 40 753 7374, or Outokumpu media desk, tel. +358 40 351 9840, e-mail media(at)outokumpu.com

Outokumpu is accelerating the green transition as the global leader in sustainable stainless steel. Our business is based on the circular economy: our products are made from 95% recycled materials, which we then turn into fully recyclable stainless steel. This steel is utilized in various applications across society, including infrastructure, mobility, and household appliances. We are committed to 1.5°C target to mitigate climate change, and with up to 75% lower carbon footprint than the industry average, we support our customers to reduce their emissions. Together, we are working towards a world that lasts forever. Outokumpu Corporation employs approximately 8,700 professionals in close to 30 countries, with headquarters in Helsinki, Finland and shares listed in Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more: www.outokumpu.com


