Envar Holding AB: Envar signs record-breaking order of approximately SEK 23 million from an existing client

Envar Entertainment AB ("Envar" or the "Company") has today signed an extended agreement with an existing client, reflecting continued trust in delivering high-quality Concept Art. The client is a globally leading company in the Battle Royale category and has been working with the company since 2024. The new agreement extends over 12 months, starting October 1st 2025, and has an estimated order value of approximately SEK 23 million. This is the single largest order in the company's history.

We are pleased to announce the signing of yet another extended agreement with a leading company in the Battle Royale segment of the game industry. This collaboration is fully in line with the development we have predicted, where outsourcing is becoming an increasingly important strategy for our clients to meet both rising quality demands and a rapidly changing market. Extending the agreement over this long period of 12 months shows that the client has confidence in what we do and deliver.



The agreement begins on October 1st 2025, and will run for 12 months with an estimated order value of approximately SEK 23 million.



"We are very pleased to have entered into this agreement, which represents renewed trust. It marks an important step toward a long-term collaboration and underscores the confidence our clients place in Envar's expertise and services. The agreement not only confirms the trust in our team, but also reflects how our outsourcing model creates long-term value for our partners. The fact that this is also a record-breaking order for us as a company makes it especially exciting," says CEO, Atey Ghailan.

Envar Holding is an outsourcing and development studio focusing on game graphics to mainly game development companies or other companies active in the entertainment industry. The company has established itself as a provider of high-quality graphics and development services to some of the largest players in the gaming industry, including companies such as Riot Games, Netflix, NetEase, Blizzard, 2K, Hasbro, Tencent and EPIC Games.

