Envar Holding AB: Envar Games' internally developed game Witchspire surpasses 100,000 wishlists on Steam

Envar Games announces that Witchspire has surpassed 100,000 wishlists on Steam, a very positive sign of market interest for the internally developed game.

"It's incredible to see so much interest for our first game" says CEO Atey Ghailan. Wishlists on Steam are an indication of interest for the game, also ensuring that players are notified when the game releases in Q2 2026. Envar Games is both developing and publishing the game.

"We've received a lot of positive feedback on the Gameplay Trailer we released on the 4th of December, and are looking forward to continuing to build hype around Witchspire during 2026" continues Atey Ghailan.



See Witchspire's store page on Steam:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2679100/Witchspire/

For more information on Witchspire and Envar:

http://playwitchspire.com/

https://www.envarstudio.com/

Certified Adviser

Envar has appointed Amudova as the Company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Tel: 08-546 017 58

E-mail: info@amudova.se

About Envar Holding

Envar Holding is an outsourcing and development studio focusing on game graphics to mainly game development companies or other companies active in the entertainment industry. The company has established itself as a provider of high-quality graphics and development services to some of the largest players in the gaming industry, including companies such as Riot Games, Netflix, NetEase, Blizzard, 2K, Hasbro, Tencent and EPIC Games.

For further information please contact:

Atey Ghailan, CEO

info@envarstudio.com

Envar Holding AB

Org.nr 559407-6563

Götgatan 78

118 30 STOCKHOLM