WKN: A3DMZH | ISIN: SE0017780133
Wallenstam AB: Events during the third quarter, 2025

During the quarter, Wallenstam completed and let 139 apartments in block 6 of Kallebäcks Terrasser, Gothenburg. In addition, construction of 178 apartments was started in block 6 of Älta Torg, Nacka, which means that 1,077 apartments are currently under construction. Wallenstam also took possession of land in Forsåker, Mölndal.

During the quarter, Wallenstam completed and let 139 apartments in the project Kallebäcks Terrasser Kv.6 in Gothenburg. The project comprises a total of 299 apartments and is now fully completed and fully occupied.

Construction of 178 apartments also started during the quarter, in the project Älta Torg Kv.6 in Nacka. In total, Wallenstam now has 1,077 apartments under construction.

In addition, Wallenstam took possession of land in Forsåker in Mölndal (the property Mölndal Trädgårdsmästeriet 1), in accordance with the signed agreement with MölnDala Fastighets AB, the municipal company leading the urban development of Forsåker. Within the block, the construction of approximately 240 rental apartments is planned, as announced in a press release on June 9, 2025.

For further information, please contact:
Susann Linde, CFO and Head of Investor Relations Wallenstam AB (publ) tel. +46 31 20 00 00 or +46 705 17 11 34

www.wallenstam.se

Wallenstam is a property company that manages, builds and develops properties for sustainable living and enterprise in Stockholm, Gothenburg and Uppsala. The property holding is valued at around SEK 69 billion and the customer base consists of around 12,500 households and 1,000 enterprises. The total lettable area is around 1.4 million sq m. Wallenstam is self-sufficient in renewable electrical energy through its own wind turbines in operation. The company's B shares have been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 1984.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
