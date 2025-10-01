

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss retail sales decreased for the first time in three months in August, data from the Federal Statistical Office revealed on Wednesday.



In real terms, retail sales dropped 0.2 percent on a yearly basis, reversing a 0.9 percent rise in July. Meanwhile, sales were expected to rise by 0.5 percent.



Excluding service stations, total retail sales fell at a stable pace of 0.3 percent.



Sales of food, drinks, and tobacco registered an annual decline of 0.1 percent, and the non-food sector posted a 0.8 percent contraction.



Month-on-month, retail sales decreased at a slower pace of 0.2 percent in August versus a 0.4 percent fall in July.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News