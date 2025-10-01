Orexo AB: Orexo strengthens innovation and research with move to new premises

Uppsala, Sweden, October 1, 2025 - Orexo AB (Publ.), (STO:ORX) (OTCQX:ORXOY) is taking the next step in its development journey by relocating to new, modern premises in Uppsala Science Park. The move is a strategic initiative designed to further strengthen the company's research and development efforts, as well as to create a work environment that fosters even greater collaboration, innovation, and sustainability.

"The move to Uppsala Science Park, right next to the university and Uppsala University Hospital, gives us even stronger conditions for driving breakthrough research and development. Our goal is to create an inspiring workplace while deepening collaboration with both academia and industry. The new facilities also offer a clear sustainability advantage, with significantly lower energy use and also more efficient space utilization, resulting in substantial cost reductions. And with its central location and modern offices and laboratories, I'm confident that we will further strengthen our ability to attract and retain talented employees - our greatest asset in developing tomorrow's innovative medicines," said Nikolaj Sørensen, President and CEO of Orexo.

The premises are designed with a focus on future needs and offer state-of-the-art laboratories and cleanrooms, flexible office spaces, and a clear sustainability profile with energy- and cost-efficient solutions. The move also underscores Orexo's ambition to continue growing and developing innovative solutions in close collaboration with partners, academia, healthcare providers, and patients.

Facts about the move:

Time for move-in: planned for the second half of 2026

New address: Dag Hammarskjölds väg 54

Premises area: approx. 2,600 sq m

Sustainability profile: recycled or sustainable materials, energy-efficient technology, and well-functioning public transportation for commuters.

About Orexo

Orexo is a Swedish pharmaceutical company with 30 years of experience developing improved pharmaceuticals based on proprietary formulation technologies that meet large medical needs. On the US market, Orexo provides innovative treatment solutions for patients suffering from opioid use disorder. Products targeting other therapeutic areas are developed and commercialized worldwide with leading partners. Total net sales in 2024 amounted to SEK 590 million, and the number of employees to 110. Orexo is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's main list and is available as ADRs on OTCQX market (ORXOY) in the US.

For more information about the company please visit www.orexo.com.



