AB Volvo: Changes to the Volvo Group Executive Board and Renault Trucks management team

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After ten years of service, Bruno Blin, has decided to step down from his role as member of the Volvo Group Executive Board and President Renault Trucks. He will be replaced by Antoine Duclaux, currently Senior Vice President Renault Trucks International.

Bruno Blin has played a pivotal role in Renault Truck's profitability journey and has been an early advocate for advancing sustainable transport solutions. Going forward, he will remain with the Volvo Group, contributing to various strategic projects.

"We are deeply grateful to Bruno for his many years of dedicated service. His forward-thinking mindset, strong business acumen and advocacy for sustainability have left a lasting mark on Renault Trucks", says Martin Lundstedt, President and CEO.

Bruno Blin will be succeeded by Antoine Duclaux, currently leading the Renault Trucks international division. Antoine Duclaux has extensive experience in the transportation and construction industries, having held several leadership roles at Volvo Group and Holcim.

The transition will take effect on November 1st, 2025.

October 1st, 2025

Journalists wanting further information, please contact:
Claes Eliasson, Head of Media Relations
+46 76 553 7229
[email protected]

Link to high resolution images

For more information, please visit volvogroup.com
For frequent updates, follow us on LinkedIn

The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs more than 100,000 people and serves customers in almost 190 markets. In 2024, net sales amounted to SEK 527 billion (EUR 46 billion). Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ab-volvo/r/changes-to-the-volvo-group-executive-board-and-renault-trucks-management-team,c4243552

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/39/4243552/3698628.pdf

Press Release - Changes to the Volvo Group Executive Board and Renault Trucks management team

https://news.cision.com/ab-volvo/i/bruno-blin-10-n,c3474094

Bruno-Blin-10-n

SOURCE AB Volvo

© 2025 PR Newswire
