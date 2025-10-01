

MANILA (dpa-AFX) - Dozens of people have been killed in a powerful earthquake in central Philippines, reports quoting the country's disaster management agency say.



According to The Office of Civil Defense in Manila, the death toll has risen to 69.



The quake with 6.9 magnitude struck at around 10 p.m. local time Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey.



West of Palompon, near the city of Bogo in Cebu province, was the epicenter of the shallow quake.



Cebu province has declared a state of emergency.



Bogo City was the worst affected, where 30 deaths have been reported.



22 people died in San Remigio, 10 in Medellin, five in Tubogon and one each in Sogod and Tabuelan towns.



More than 150 others were injured.



Significant damage to buildings, churches and infrastructure in towns and cities in the region have been reported.



Roads and bridges have cracked.



The archipelago was hit by deadly Super Typhoon Ragasa late last month.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News