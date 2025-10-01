Modern Times Group MTG AB: MTG announces plans for a new divisional structure, operational leadership changes and agenda for its Capital Markets Day on 9 October

Modern Times Group MTG AB (publ) ("MTG") is pleased to announce the agenda for its Capital Markets Day (CMD) in Stockholm on 9 October 2025. The day will focus on MTG's market leadership as an international mobile-first gaming group, the transformation of our operating model following the consolidation of Plarium, and our growth strategy and outlook. This will include how we plan to evolve our Gaming Village by implementing a new division-based structure and leadership.

Evolution of operating structure - One Gaming Village with two Districts

Our vision is to build the best home for game makers in a Gaming Village with an ecosystem of knowledge, skills and technology. To realize this ambition, we have therefore begun the work to evolve our structure into two commercial divisions, or "Districts" within our Gaming Village - the Midcore District and the Casual District.

The District model will help accelerate game performance, drive efficient growth, and generate clear avenues for future value creation. We are now working on the detailed plans for this transformation with the intention to implement the new structure from January 2026.

The Midcore District will comprise the studios in Plarium, including the Finnish studio Futureplay, and MTG's original studios InnoGames, Snowprint, Hutch and Ninja Kiwi. Today, MTG is also announcing the following key management changes within the Midcore District.

Schraga Mor, who has been serving as the CEO of Plarium since January 2023, has decided to leave the business. Schraga headed up Plarium during a period of intense transformation, a strategic review as well as the onboarding of the company into MTG. MTG is grateful for everything that he has done and wish him the best of luck going forward.

Oliver Bulloss, who is currently serving as MTG's Chief Product Officer, will take up the new position as the CEO of the Midcore District. Oliver has broad prior experience from leadership roles in major mobile gaming companies, including as General Manager of NaturalMotion Zynga and companies like King and Rovio. He has also been instrumental in working with the leadership at Hutch as interim co-CEO of the studio, and was instrumental in helping the business return to growth.

Oliver returned to his MTG role in July this year, and Andy Watson was promoted to CEO of Hutch. Andy has most recently served as the studio's Chief Operations Officer and has held a variety of leadership positions at Hutch over the last 12 years.

Hendrik Klindworth, the co-founder and CEO of InnoGames, will step up to become Executive Chairman of the Midcore District. Hendrik is a gaming industry veteran with over 20 years of experience in building and growing InnoGames and their highly successful evergreen IPs. InnoGames will be led by Christian Reshöft who has been promoted to the studio's CEO. Christian is a mobile gaming industry expert and has most recently served as Chief Product Officer at InnoGames, having spent the last 12 years at the studio in various leadership roles.

The Casual District will comprise the PlaySimple studio and MTG's ambition is to grow this District over time, by adding new studios and teams that can benefit from PlaySimple's expertise and tools. Today, MTG is also announcing the following key management changes within the Casual District.

Yoav Ecker was appointed as CEO of PlaySimple in August this year. Yoav is a highly experienced veteran and leader in mobile gaming and technology, having driven growth successfully at scale at Product Madness and prior to that, at Crazy Labs and Playtika. Yoav's appointment reflects MTG's future growth ambitions for PlaySimple.

Siddharth Jain, the co-founder and CEO, has stepped up to become the studio's Chairman of the Board from the 1st of September and continues to support the leadership transition in an advisory capacity.

Siddhanth Jain, co-founder, has also decided to step down and will gradually transition out of PlaySimple through the end of the year, while Preeti Reddy and Suraj Nalin, the two other co-founders, exited the business at the end of July after having ensured a smooth transition and internal succession within the business.

MTG CMD 2025 Agenda - Preview

MTG's Capital Markes Day 2025 will comprise presentations from MTG's executive and extended leadership, including key Midcore and Casual District leaders. The day will be structured on:

M - Market leadership

Presented by MTG's CEO Maria Redin and EVP of Gaming Arnd Benninghoff

MTG's evolution to become a global leader in the mobile gaming landscape.

T - Transformation

Presented by MTG's newly appointed Midcore and Casual District CEO's Oliver Bulloss and Yoav Ecker

Deep-dive on MTG's plans for its new updated operating model including the key strategic growth drivers and future ambitions for its Midcore and Casual Districts.

G - Growth

Presented by MTG's CFO Nick Hopkins.

MTG's financial performance, medium and long-term outlook, capital allocation and value creation alternatives.

In addition, the day will include spotlight sessions and panel discussions on RAID: Shadow Legends, AI and new game development.

MTG's Group President and CEO Maria Redin comments:

"When we became a mobile-first pure-play group in 2022 we had a clear vision and strategy to become one of the leading mobile gaming groups in the world. The acquisition of Plarium has enabled us to take a major leap forward towards that vision. We continue to have high ambitions, and I am very excited to dive into the details of our future vision, strategy and goals at our Capital Markets Day on the 9th of October.

Our success is, and continues to be, driven by our experienced and passionate teams and an exceptional high-quality portfolio with some of the best casual and midcore games on the market. I am proud of what we have built so far and excited about what we can achieve in the next three to five years.

I would like to congratulate Hendrik, Oliver, Yoav, Christian and Andy on their new positions and I look forward to working closely together to drive growth and realize value across our group. I also want to say a big thank you to Sid and the co-founders of PlaySimple and look forward to working with Sid in his new role. We have truly appreciated working together with all of you and it has been a pleasure to be inspired by the drive, entrepreneurial spirit and industry expertise you all bring to the table. All of this has resulted in one of the most amazing and inspiring growth journeys in our industry. I want to wish Sid, Siddhanth, Preeti and Suraj the very best of luck going forward on behalf of myself and the MTG team."

Register to attend

There is still time to register to attend MTG's CMD. The event will take place at Epicenter, Malmskillnadsgatan 44A, 111 57 Stockholm on 9 October. Guests are invited to join MTG's leadership and team for a light lunch, with presentations beginning at 13.00. The presentation part of the day will finish at no later than 18.00. After this, MTG cordially invites all our guests to a drinks and food reception.

About MTG

MTG (Modern Times Group MTG AB (publ)) (www.mtg.com) is an international gaming group that owns and operates gaming studios with popular global IPs in casual and midcore segments. The group is focused on accelerating growth through collaboration and a growing commercial tech and tools ecosystem that game makers can leverage to drive performance. MTG is an active participant in the ongoing consolidation of the gaming industry and has a continuous focus on accretive M&A. MTG's HQ can be found in Sweden, but the group has an international culture and a global footprint. MTG's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the tickers MTGA and MTGB.